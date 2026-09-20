Environment Ministry Launches Nationwide Cleanup Drive For World Cleanup Day

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 20 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Environment launched comprehensive cleanup campaigns across forests, natural sites, and public areas throughout governorates on Sunday to mark World Cleanup Day.

The initiative falls under the executive framework of the National Strategy for Public Cleanliness and Litter Prevention, aiming to foster environmental awareness and promote civic responsibility regarding waste disposal.

Government agencies, security services, local municipalities, private sector entities, civil society organizations, school students, and community volunteers participated in the campaign, underlining a joint public-private commitment to environmental protection.

The cleanup operations targeted sites across the governorates of Ajloun, Balqa, Zarqa, Mafraq, Karak, Madaba, Maan, Irbid, Jerash, and Tafilah, as well as the Al-Dhulayl sub-district. Activities included collecting litter, cleaning surrounding residential and natural zones, conducting public awareness sessions, and distributing waste bags to motorists.

In Ajloun, the campaign focused on the Kufranja forests in the Sakhra sub-district, while volunteers in Balqa cleared the Martyr Wasfi Al-Tal forests. Operations in Zarqa covered the Princess Haya neighborhood and surrounding school areas, while Mafraq targeted the Al-Fudain neighborhood and Al-Mahbash roundabout.

In Karak, teams cleaned the Army District and the main street in Ghor Al-Mazra'a alongside a driver-targeted anti-litter initiative. Madaba's campaign focused on Al-Arba'een Street in the Al-Teem area, while Ma'an targeted the Adhruh sub-district within the Al-Ash'ari municipality.

In Irbid, efforts centered on the Al-Furja forests in Bani Kinanah district, while Jerash targeted the Najeeb forests in the Kitta area. In Tafilah, volunteers cleared the grounds surrounding the Anas ibn Malik school in Al-Barnis, alongside a parallel drive near the Nazik Al-Mala'ika school in Al-Dhulayl.

The ministry stated that the initiative translates the national cleanliness strategy into concrete action, particularly regarding public engagement, awareness campaigns, and inter-agency collaboration.

Maintaining public cleanliness and protecting natural sites is a shared responsibility that requires sustained collaboration between official institutions, civil society, and local communities to transform environmental awareness into daily habits, the ministry added.

//Petra// AF