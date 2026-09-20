Russian Budget Deficit Reaches $70 Billion In Jan-Aug, Exceeding Annual Target
Moscow, Sept. 20 (Petra) - Russia's Ministry of Finance disclosed on Sunday that the country's cumulative federal budget deficit reached approximately $70 billion between January and August, accounting for 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) and significantly exceeding the initial full-year target.
In a press release, the finance ministry said the eight-month deficit surpassed the limit set in the budget law, which established an annual target of $42 billion to $45 billion.
Official government data showed that the figures highlight mounting pressure on Russian public finances during the current fiscal year.
//Petra// AF
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