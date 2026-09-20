AHU Students Participate In 15Th Jordanian Collegiate Programming Contest

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Maan, Sept. 20 (Petra) - The Faculty of Information Technology at Al-Hussein bin Talal University (AHU) participated in the 15th edition of the Jordanian Collegiate Programming Contest (JCPC 2026), hosted by Applied Science Private University in cooperation with the Jordanian Programmers Association (JPA).

The national contest, held under the patronage of Minister of Education and Human Resources Development Azmi Mahafzah, brought together approximately 400 teams and 1,200 students from universities across Jordan.

Students Musab Al-Rayani, Fawzi Badr, and Lawrence Talal represented AHU under the supervision of Anas Abu Karaki.

AHU President Atef Al-Kharabsheh emphasized that participating in such competitions provides students with practical expertise that enriches their technical foundation and improves academic outcomes.

Marwan Hamdan, member of the university board of trustees and manager of Delta Informatics Company a main sponsor of the event attended the competition alongside IT faculty representative Sumaya Abu Saleh. Hamdan noted that the modern business sector increasingly demands innovative problem-solvers rather than conventional programmers.

Khaldoun Al-Mughrabi, dean of the IT faculty, stated that the faculty remains committed to refining students' technical skills and maintaining an environment aligned with global technological advances.

Abu Karaki added that the contest's slogan, "Together we build a more creative generation for a better future," aligns with the university's strategy of fostering critical thinking and problem-solving capabilities over traditional learning methods.

//Petra// AF