JPA's Palestine Committee Condemns Israeli PM's Storming Of Al-Buraq Wall

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 20 (Petra) -- The Palestine Committee at the Jordan Press Association (JPA) has condemned the Israeli Prime Minister's storming of the Al-Buraq Wall plaza at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and his presence alongside cabinet ministers in tunnels beneath the holy site.

The committee noted in a statement on Sunday that the action coincided with thousands of settlers entering the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque ahead of the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.

The committee described the act as a continuation of efforts to Judaize the Holy City and alter the historic status quo of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, emphasizing that international conventions, customary law, and the Hashemite Custodianship recognize the sanctuary as an exclusive place of worship for Muslims.

The JPA committee urged journalists to focus coverage on the escalating violations in Jerusalem and its surrounding areas, highlight Jordan's exclusive role in safeguarding the holy sites, and support international diplomatic efforts led by His Majesty King Abdullah II to end the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

//Petra// AF