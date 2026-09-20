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Soma Sundaram Is Appointed Vice President Of Andaman Nicobar Tour Operators Association
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sri Vijaya Puram, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, September 2026 - Soma Sundaram has been appointed Vice President of the Andaman Nicobar Tour Operators Association (ANTOA), placing him among the office bearers of the tourism industry association in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
The appointment gives Sundaram a role in the association's organizational activities and discussions concerning tour operators working in the islands. As Vice President, he will participate in association meetings and activities alongside other office bearers and members.
Sundaram is the Proprietor of Ayush Tours and Travels, a travel company based in Sri Vijaya Puram. He has been associated with the local tourism sector through the company, which has operated in the Andaman Islands since 2006.
Commenting on the appointment, Sundaram said,“I am grateful for the responsibility entrusted to me. I look forward to working with the office bearers and members of ANTOA and participating in discussions concerning matters relevant to tourism operators in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.”
The Andaman tourism sector includes tour operators and businesses involved in accommodation, transportation, ferry services, sightseeing and visitor activities. Travel between different islands requires coordination among several tourism-related service providers.
In his new position, Sundaram will participate in ANTOA's activities and discussions on matters brought before the association. His responsibilities will be carried out as part of the association's office-bearer structure and according to its organizational requirements.
The appointment comes as tourism operators in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands continue to operate across destinations including Sri Vijaya Puram, Swaraj Dweep, Shaheed Dweep and other tourist locations in the territory.
Sundaram's appointment represents his participation in the organizational activities of the local tourism trade association. The Vice President position will involve working with the association's members and other office bearers on matters concerning tour operators.
About Ayush Tours and Travels
Ayush Tours and Travels is a travel company based in Sri Vijaya Puram, Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The company has operated in the local travel sector since 2006.
Media Contact:
Soma Sundaram
Vice President, Andaman Nicobar Tour Operators Association
Proprietor, Ayush Tours and Travels
...
+91 9046625498
The appointment gives Sundaram a role in the association's organizational activities and discussions concerning tour operators working in the islands. As Vice President, he will participate in association meetings and activities alongside other office bearers and members.
Sundaram is the Proprietor of Ayush Tours and Travels, a travel company based in Sri Vijaya Puram. He has been associated with the local tourism sector through the company, which has operated in the Andaman Islands since 2006.
Commenting on the appointment, Sundaram said,“I am grateful for the responsibility entrusted to me. I look forward to working with the office bearers and members of ANTOA and participating in discussions concerning matters relevant to tourism operators in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.”
The Andaman tourism sector includes tour operators and businesses involved in accommodation, transportation, ferry services, sightseeing and visitor activities. Travel between different islands requires coordination among several tourism-related service providers.
In his new position, Sundaram will participate in ANTOA's activities and discussions on matters brought before the association. His responsibilities will be carried out as part of the association's office-bearer structure and according to its organizational requirements.
The appointment comes as tourism operators in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands continue to operate across destinations including Sri Vijaya Puram, Swaraj Dweep, Shaheed Dweep and other tourist locations in the territory.
Sundaram's appointment represents his participation in the organizational activities of the local tourism trade association. The Vice President position will involve working with the association's members and other office bearers on matters concerning tour operators.
About Ayush Tours and Travels
Ayush Tours and Travels is a travel company based in Sri Vijaya Puram, Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The company has operated in the local travel sector since 2006.
Media Contact:
Soma Sundaram
Vice President, Andaman Nicobar Tour Operators Association
Proprietor, Ayush Tours and Travels
...
+91 9046625498
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