Press Release: Fastercapital Adds Mesbah Park Malabata To Equitypilot To Advance Mediterranean Tourism

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: FasterCapital has accepted MesbahPark Malabata into its EquityPilot program, beginning an execution-focused collaboration to prepare the $50M Malabata seafront theme park project... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Tangier, Morocco & Netherlands & Dubai, UAE

FasterCapital has accepted MesbahPark Malabata into its EquityPilot program, beginning an execution-focused collaboration to prepare the $50M Malabata seafront theme park project for key development and permit milestones ahead of planned 2030 operations. The program will concentrate on operational readiness, permitting support, and investor materials refinement.

FasterCapital's EquityPilot will focus on near-term execution milestones and program readiness for the first 30–60 days, emphasizing permitting support, project planning, and early investor communications.

Why It Matters?

Morocco's tourism pipeline and the country's alignment with major international events present a distinct opportunity for experiential destinations. Mesbah Park Malabata aims to become a flagship seafront entertainment hub in Tangier that can capture domestic family leisure demand while accommodating inbound tourism tied to near-term event-driven travel. The project's multi-zone design targets longer guest stays and diversified revenue streams.

What the Startup Delivers?

Mesbah Park Malabata is designed as a 38-hectare seafront theme park featuring large outdoor rides, indoor attractions, water and ice facilities, a full-service hotel, VR and 3D light experiences, event spaces, and inclusive-access programming. The plan positions the Tangier site as Phase 1 in a national rollout of up to 25 units across Morocco.

Why Now

Timing The project aligns with Morocco's 2025–2030 national development window and is timed to connect with tourism flows around major international events. Permit applications have been submitted to local authorities for the Malabata site, creating a near-term focus on regulatory and construction readiness.

How FasterCapital Will Help?

– Hands-on execution support to refine milestones, timelines, and investor materials

– Fundraising readiness guidance and preparation of pitch assets and financial modelling

– Introductions to ecosystem stakeholders and targeted investor outreach

– Operational planning support to prioritize permitting, safety certification, and workforce readiness

Program Plan (first 30–60 days)

Execution Plan In the initial 30–60 days, the EquityPilot engagement will prioritize: reviewing and strengthening the permit strategy for the Malabata plot; refining the project's high-level financial model and investor deck; mapping key operational hires and training needs; and preparing a milestone-driven timeline toward soft-opening targets. FasterCapital will work with the Mesbah Park leadership and manufacturing partners to align delivery expectations and documentation.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital,” said:“We're excited to support Mesbah Park Malabata through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.”

Founder Quote Ismail Mesbah, CEO of Mesbah Park Morocco, provided project materials describing the Malabata master plan, the inclusive design emphasis, and the national expansion vision.

Next 90 Days

Over the next 90 days the teams will finalize a prioritized permit action plan, complete an investor-grade pitch deck and model, initiate targeted investor outreach, and document operational staffing plans to support construction-phase hiring.

About Mesbah Park Malabata

Mesbah Park Malabata is a planned 38-hectare seafront theme park in Tangier featuring multi-zone attractions, hospitality, and inclusive-access programming. The project targets a flagship launch as Phase 1 of a broader national rollout across Moroccan cities, with manufacturing and installation partners engaged for rides and attractions.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.