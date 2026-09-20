Naidu Calls For Shift From Grey To Green Growth In Construction

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday called for a shift from grey growth to green growth in construction and stressed the need for giving priority to protecting nature while taking up development works to meet the needs of future generations. Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated The Earth Centre along with Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar.

Embracing Eco-Friendly Construction

The Earth Centre has been designed by integrating nature, technology and a modern work environment, with a strong focus on sustainable construction, connection with nature and the use of recycled materials. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister Naidu stressed the need to move away from concrete jungles towards environment-friendly construction. He said buildings should be designed to use resources intelligently rather than consume them excessively.

He said development must continue while protecting the environment and keeping the needs of future generations in mind. "Innovative thinking and responsible action are essential to ensure that development does not come at the cost of nature," he added.

Combating Climate Change with Sustainable Practices

The Chief Minister said the adverse effects of climate change are not a problem for the future but a challenge that is already before us. He called upon everyone to recognise environmental protection as a collective responsibility.

He advocated adoption of net-zero principles in building construction, greater use of solar power and effective water conservation measures. "Waste should be converted into compost and reuse practices should be widely adopted," he said. "These measures would help achieve the goals of Swachh Bharat, Swachh Karnataka and Swachh Andhra Pradesh," he added.

The Chief Minister said The Earth Centre was designed in response to the environmental challenges being faced today and asserted that environment-friendly buildings would define the future. He called for giving equal importance to nature conservation while meeting people's needs. Every building constructed today will influence the climate and environment of cities for decades to come, he said, urging everyone to recognise this responsibility, a release said.

Vision for a Regenerative Future

Noting that urban development for decades had largely depended on grey infrastructure, the Chief Minister said the future requires green growth, circular growth and regenerative growth.

Buildings should be designed to generate clean energy, he said, adding that every rooftop can become a power plant, every drop of water can be reused and every waste stream can be converted into a resource. Protecting water and soil is itself a means of creating wealth, he observed.

Andhra Pradesh's Green Development Model

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said the State Government was promoting Zero Budget Natural Farming in agriculture and stressed that the same spirit should be extended to urban development.

He said Andhra Pradesh would be a key partner in the national goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil power capacity by 2030. The State is planning around 165 GW of renewable energy capacity, he said.

The Chief Minister said Amaravati was being developed as an environment-friendly city. Recalling his role in developing Cyberabad during the undivided Andhra Pradesh, he said he had now been given an opportunity to build another outstanding city. "Amaravati is being developed as a city suited to future generations by integrating nature, technology and modern infrastructure," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)