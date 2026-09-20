Iphone Langar Cancelled? Who Is Raja D King, Influencer And Businessman Whose Event Has Been Stopped In Chandigarh

MENAFN - Live Mint) Right after the much-awaited launch of iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max alongside Apple's first foldable iPhone Duo, a man announced a one-of-a-kind iPhone langar in Chandigarh. Organised by Amritsar businessman and social media influencer Rakesh Trehan aka Raja D King, the event was said to be a distribution event where iPhones would be given as prasad.

Viral iPhone langar in Chandigarh

He said that in his“iPhone Langar”, free Apple iPhones 17 and above would be given to 10 lucky people out of 100. He added that it will take place on September 22 in Chandigarh. He claimed "Jai Mata Di” had revealed the date and other details of the event to him.

The phone distribution was scheduled between 12 pm and 2 pm for the people of Chandigarh and Mohali.

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Popularly known as Raja D King, Rakesh Trehan is said to be an Amritsar-based businessman and internet personality.

Trehan claims to be a cryptocurrency trader and an ex-stock market investor.

Earlier, he hit headlines after announcing the 'Petrol Langar' in Chandigarh. Under the past initiative, he offered free petrol to people at selected petrol pumps. Fuel coupons worth ₹500 were distributed among two- and three-wheeler owners, while four-wheeler owners reportedly were promised coupons worth ₹1,000.

However, a massive crowd led to the shutting of the event at the venue. Police reportedly arrived as hundreds of people led to overcrowding and ordered a temporary closure of the petrol pump.

Earlier, Trehan shared his plan to donate 90 per cent of his wealth. He said during a media interaction that he wanted to give away the majority of his wealth, which he inherited from his father alongside his own wealth, as per PTI.

It is said that Trehan recently distributed food supplies and ₹500 notes to people in Chandigarh.

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Ahead of his iPhone langar, India Today reported that Chandigarh authorities have disapproved the proposed distribution event for September 22 by Trehan. Reportedly, officers cited security concerns and the possibility of a stampede-like situation as primary reasons.

According to the same report, Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav has directed the police to stop the event in the city. He added that an uncontrolled gathering as such could become difficult to control alongside a possible risk to the safety of the public.

Yadav said that Trehan has been suggested to use his resources for other forms of social service. However, Trehan is yet to respond to the developments publicly.