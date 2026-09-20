New Crypto: Remittix Builds Toward Its Global Payments Launch As Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $6,000

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Remittix moves its crypto-to-fiat ecosystem toward wider availability as bullish Ethereum forecasts highlight growing interest in blockchain settlement and digital payments

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Sept. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix is building toward the global launch of its crypto-to-bank payments ecosystem, with the project reporting continued presale progress and active development across PayFi, trading, mobile wallet and earning products.









The announcement arrives as bullish Ethereum price predictions point toward a possible $6,000 target under an extended crypto-market expansion. ETH recently traded near $2,580 after forming a constructive technical pattern, although near-term chart analysis has focused on a more immediate target around $3,050. The $6,000 figure therefore represents a longer-term scenario requiring stronger institutional demand, network activity and broader market growth.

Remittix reports that 82.72% of its current allocation has been sold. RTX remains priced at $0.21 before the next displayed presale stage at $0.23, while the project's official listing date is scheduled to be revealed after cumulative funding reaches $32 million.

Remittix Moves Its Global Payment Network Toward Launch

Remittix is designed to let users initiate payments in cryptocurrency while recipients receive fiat through supported local banking networks. The platform advertises coverage for more than 50 cryptocurrency pairs and settlement across over 30 fiat currencies.

The proposed structure is intended to make digital assets easier to use for international transfers without requiring every recipient to operate a crypto wallet or exchange account. Remittix identifies individuals, freelancers and businesses as potential users of the network.

According to the project roadmap, the PayFi platform has completed its principal development stage and has been opened for live community testing. Feedback from this phase is expected to support the platform's preparation for broader public availability.

A Wider Product Ecosystem Supports the PayFi Strategy

The payment network forms one part of the larger Remittix ecosystem. Remittix Markets is already live, providing access to hundreds of perpetual-futures markets. The company previously announced that the platform had processed more than $50 million in cumulative trading volume.

Remittix has also released its wallet for iOS devices and plans to expand mobile availability through Google Play. Remittix Earn remains in development and is expected to provide advertised returns above 20% APY across selected cryptocurrency and stablecoin assets.

The project's longer-term objective is to place payment settlement, trading, asset management and earning tools inside one connected environment. This could allow users to move between different crypto-finance activities without relying on a separate provider for each function.

Ethereum's $6,000 Forecast Frames the Payments Opportunity

Ethereum remains one of the largest settlement networks for stablecoins, decentralized finance and tokenized assets. Continued ETF participation, tokenization growth and rising network activity could support higher ETH valuations, but the path to $6,000 would require a sustained expansion beyond the current technical recovery.

Remittix is approaching the same financial transformation from an earlier product stage. Rather than competing directly with Ethereum as a base blockchain, the project aims to make digital assets more usable once holders want to convert or transfer value through ordinary banking systems.

The presale's approach toward 90% completion places Remittix near a defining transition. If the upcoming launch successfully brings PayFi together with Markets, wallet distribution and Remittix Earn, RTX could gain several sources of ecosystem activity as the token reaches a wider audience.

About Remittix

Remittix is developing a connected PayFi platform for crypto-to-bank settlement. Its ecosystem includes Remittix Markets, an iOS wallet, planned Android availability and the forthcoming Remittix Earn product.

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