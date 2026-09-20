Three Held For Throwing 'Non-Veg Material' During Ganesh Festivities In Hyderabad

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 20 (IANS) Hyderabad Police arrested three persons for allegedly throwing 'non-veg material like beef' during a Ganesh Chaturthi food distribution programme in the Madannapet area.

The incident occurred at 2BHK Police Housing Society near Chanchalguda X Roads, creating communal tension on Sunday.

Following a complaint by organisers of a Ganesh pandal, police arrested three persons, including two women.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Charminar Zone) Kiran Khare told media persons that the incident occurred around 3 p.m. Police received information that a few residents residing in 2BHK Housing Society threw some 'non-veg material like beef' downward. There was a Ganesh 'Nimajjanam', and an 'Annadanam' (food distribution) programme was going on at that time.

The DCP said police reached the spot, and three persons were taken into custody. They are Mohammad Imran Qureshi, Arshiya Begum and Sameena.

Based on the complaint by the Ganesh organisers' committee, police are registering a First Information Report (FIR), he said.

The DCP stated that strict action will be taken against the three persons by invoking stringent sections.

He said following the incident, a protest was held in the area.“The situation is now peaceful,” he said and appealed to people not to believe any rumours on social media.

He warned that strong action would be taken against anyone spreading rumours.

Following the incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party and other Hindu organisations staged a protest at Chanchalguda Cross Roads. They demanded strict action against those hurting religious sentiments.

Police beefed up security in the area as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident.

Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed at communally sensitive places.

Ganesh Chaturthi began in Hyderabad on September 14. The festivities will conclude on September 25 with a mammoth immersion procession.

Thousands of idols from various parts of the city and surroundings will be immersed in Hussain Sagar Lake in the heart of the city.

Around 20,000 police personnel will be deployed across Hyderabad for the Ganesh idol immersion procession.

As part of the efforts to maintain peace and law and order, police have conducted flag marches in communally sensitive areas.