Chhattisgarh: Four Weapons, Including An AK-47 And 76 Live Rounds Recovered From Naxal Dump

MENAFN - IANS) Bijapur, Sep 20 (IANS) Security forces recovered a Naxal arms dump containing four weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, and 76 live rounds from the forests of Utla village under Bhairamgarh police station limits in Bijapur district.

Police made the recovery based on information provided by surrendered Naxals. Acting on intelligence gathered during interrogation, a police team carried out a search operation in the Utla forest area. The dump had been carefully buried underground. Superintendent of Police Umesh Prasad Gupta and Additional Superintendent of Police (Naxal Operations) Aman Jha supervised the operation.

Before the search began, Sub-Divisional Officer (Police) Bhairamgarh, Naveen Ekka, briefed personnel on necessary guidelines and security protocols. The team then thoroughly combed the forest area following established safety procedures.

During the search, the police unearthed the buried dump. The recovered weapons included one AK-47 rifle, one.315 bore rifle, one single-shot rifle and one 9mm pistol. Ammunition seized comprised two AK-47 magazines, 45 live AK-47 rounds, 25 live 9mm rounds and six live.315 bore rifle rounds, making a total of 76 live rounds.

Police sources said surrendered Naxalites are being kept under continuous surveillance and regularly questioned about the organisation's activities and past incidents. At the same time, authorities are organising various social programmes to help them integrate into mainstream society. Officials said these efforts aim to build trust in the police and administration and help surrendered cadres return to normal life.

Based on the same intelligence network, search operations for other weapons and materials hidden by Naxalites in the forests are continuing. The recovered arms and ammunition have been brought to Bhairamgarh police station, where legal proceedings have been initiated.

Superintendent of Police Umesh Prasad Gupta expressed satisfaction over the successful operation and congratulated the officers and personnel involved. He directed that such operations should continue in the future. Police teams are maintaining continuous search and surveillance in the district's sensitive and Naxal-affected areas.