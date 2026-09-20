When Reese Witherspoon Talked About Her Unique Clause In Her 'Legally Blonde' Contract

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Reese Witherspoon starrer 'Legally Blonde' holds a special place in the hearts of movie buffs, but did you know that she had a unique clause in her contract?

As she appeared on 'The Graham Norton Show', Witherspoon shared that she had the makers add a special clause in her contract for the beloved 'Legally Blonde' sequel, which came out in 2003.

Witherspoon revealed that she got to keep all her wardrobe from the movie, including the 77 pairs of Jimmy Choo heels.

However, she did not wear any of these outfits until later.

“I've never touched them, and then on [the movie's] 15th anniversary, I took them all out of storage and tried them all on. Some of them fit, some of them didn't. I showed them all to my daughter. and it was really cool!," she shared.

After the two successful instalments in the franchise, 'Legally Blonde' and 'Legally Blonde 2', the makers came up with a prequel called 'Elle'.

Talking about the series during 'The Tonight Show', Witherspoon shared,“I saw that Wednesday Addams show and I was like, 'Oh, she was in high school.'. I loved it. I watched every episode. I thought it was amazing.

I was like, 'We should do Elle Woods in high school,' because I wanted to see who she was before college, before law school. I started having all these ideas, and these amazing writers came up with a great pitch".

Created by Laura Kittrell, 'Elle' is co-showrun and executive produced by Kittrell and Caroline Dries. Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Amanda Brown, Marc Platt, and Brad Van Arragon also serve as executive producers for the drama.

The core cast of Season One includes Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods, June Diane Raphael as Elle's mother Eva, and Tom Everett Scott as her father Wyatt, along with Jacob Moskovitz, Gabrielle Policano, Chandler Kinney, Zac Looker, and Amy Pietz in ancillary roles.