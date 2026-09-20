Sharjah-Oman Corridor Cargo Value Jumps 66% In First 3 Months

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The logistics corridor linking Sharjah and Oman recorded a 66.26 per cent rise in cargo value during its first three months of operation, the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority announced.

Cargo handled through the corridor was worth about Dh1.7 billion, compared with the same period last year. Truck movements surpassed 34,000, and more than 32,000 customs declarations were processed.

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The corridor, launched by the Authority in cooperation with Oman Customs in May 2026 was aimed at building an integrated logistics and customs system linking seaports with land border crossings, and to boost trade between the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman.

The corridor connects ports and logistics hubs through the Khatmat Malaha Border Crossing in Kalba and the Al Madam Border Crossing, extending into Oman. It links Sharjah's ports and several other UAE ports with Oman's Sohar, Duqm and Salalah ports.

Operating through two crossings gives cargo two complementary routes, depending on its destination and logistics requirements. Khatmat Malaha is about 70 kilometres from Sohar Port, while Al Madam offers access to the main road network.

Shortens journey

The Authority said the integrated model shortens the end-to-end cargo journey and reduces handling stages and procedures.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Raisi, director of Border Crossings and Entry Points Affairs at the Authority, said the early results reflected the success of the project's vision.

“From the outset, our goal was to offer the business community far more than a mere transit route. We built an integrated logistics ecosystem that gives companies more efficient and flexible options, shortens the cargo journey, and helps reduce both time and operational burdens,” he said.

More than 200 new importer codes were registered in the corridor's first months. Goods moved through it include equipment, vehicles, food and agricultural products, building materials and spare parts.

The markets served now include the domestic market, Saudi Arabia and several markets across Africa and Asia.

Al Raisi said this diversity showed the corridor could accommodate different patterns of trade, and that its value should be measured by the options and efficiency it offers businesses, not by traffic volumes alone.

The Authority plans to expand the base of companies using the corridor, attract more shipping companies, shipping lines and logistics service providers, and broaden the services and routes available.

“We look forward to building on the results achieved during the first phase and expanding the corridor's reach to establish it as a broader logistics platform,” Al Raisi said.

He said the platform would draw on Sharjah's ports, border crossings and free zones, and on its position between the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

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