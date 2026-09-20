UAE Twins Make History As Flagbearers At Nagoya Asian Games

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Twins Al Hayam Saif Al Balooshi and Faris Al Balooshi were the flagbearers of the UAE at the 2026 Nagoya Asian Games opening ceremony on Saturday, a statement from the UAE Olympic Committee said.

Fencers Al Hayam and Faris jointly carried the country's flag at the spectacular ceremony in the largest multisports event in the world - the Asian Games draws more athletes than the Olympics.

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The 2024 Paris Olympic Games saw 329 medal events across 32 disciplines, but the Asian Games in Nagoya has 469 medal events in 43 sports.

For the two siblings, both accomplished fencers, it was a historic moment to lead the UAE team on the opening night of the Asian Games (September 19-October 4) in Japan.

Faris made history earlier this this year when he won the country's first medal, a bronze, at the Junior Foil World Cup (February 12-13) in Costa Rica.

According to a Reuters report, around 17,000 athletes and officials from 45 countries are participating in the 2026 edition of the Asian Games.

Having won 20 medals at the 2022 Asiad, including five gold, the UAE will be hoping for another strong performance in Japan, where 165 athletes will represent the country in 21 sports events.

“We look forward to seeing the UAE athletes deliver their best performances during the Games and translate the efforts they have made throughout the preparation stages into results that meet our ambitions and reflect the development of UAE sport,” said Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, Vice President of the UAE Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Executive Office.

“We value the efforts of the UAE Olympic Committee, the sports federations, and the technical and administrative teams in preparing our national teams for this event, and we wish all our participating athletes every success in achieving results that raise the UAE flag at this continental gathering.”

The UAE athletes opened their campaign in shooting, cycling, triathlon, swimming and football on Sunday.

In the women's air rifle shooting event, Fatima Al Suwaidi recorded 621.1 points. Yasmin Tehlak scored 614.0 points and Mona Al Hosani recorded 593.4 points.

Abdullah Jassim finished seventh in the men's individual road time trial of the cycling competition.

Meanwhile, Olympian Safiya Al Sayegh finished 12th in the women's individual road time trial.

Yusuf Al Henaei recorded a time of 1:02:36 in the men's individual triathlon.

On Sunday, three UAE swimmers were also in action. Hamad Al Shehhi clocked 52.84 seconds in the men's 100m freestyle.

In the men's 200m individual medley, Salem Ghaleb finished 23rd with a time of 2:12.61. Mohammed Al Yamahi clocked 2:18.44 in the same event.

In football, the UAE earned a point after playing out a goalless draw with North Korea in Group B, having lost their opening game to Iran.

The UAE will next play against China on September 23.

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