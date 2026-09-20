Video: Kuwait Seizes 70,000 Captagon Pills, Arrests 2 In Joint Operation With Iraq

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Tens of thousands of Captagon pills were seized in Kuwait, authorities announced on Sunday, September 20, thanks to a joint operation between the Gulf country and Iraq.

Kuwait's Ministry of Interior said the successful operation resulted in the arrest of an Iraqi national and an illegal resident in Kuwait in the Kabd area. The two suspects were found in possession of the 70,000 confiscated Captagon pills. When confronted with evidence, it added, the suspects admitted that the drugs belonged to them and were intended for trafficking. The two were referred to the relevant authorities to take the necessary legal action against them.

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A video of the security bust in Kuwait was shared by the authority. Watch here:

The arrests come as part of a wider regional effort against drug trafficking and highlight the importance of international security cooperation in apprehending drug traffickers, uncovering their activities and preventing the spread of these harmful substances.

In February, Dubai Police managed in coordination with Kuwait's anti-narcotics authorities, to foil an attempt to smuggle one of the largest consignments of Captagon tablets. The General Department of Anti-Narcotics at Dubai Police and its counterpart in Kuwait joined hands in a major operation that dismantled an international drug trafficking network and led to the seizure of more than 14 million Captagon pills.

What is Captagon?

Captagon is one of the brand names for fenethylline - a codrug of amphetamine and theophylline - used as a psychostimulant. Fenethylline is illegal in most countries. According to the US Department of Justice, it is one of the most popular drugs of abuse among the young affluent populations of the Middle East. Fenethylline is a central nervous system stimulant with effects similar to amphetamine.

In small to moderate doses, it causes elevations in heart rate, body temperature, respiration, and blood pressure. Over the long-term, amphetamine use can have a number of side effects, including, but not limited to, extreme depression, lethargy, sleep deprivation, heart and blood vessel toxicity, and malnutrition.

In the United State fenethylline has been a controlled substance on Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act since 1981. It does not have an accepted medical use in the United States and is not approved for distribution.

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