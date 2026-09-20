Salman Khan Clarifies Health After Bigg Boss 20 Promo

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Bollywood actor Salman Khan has reassured fans about his health after a dramatic Bigg Boss 20 promo showed him clutching his chest, lying on the stage and calling for a doctor.

The clip prompted concern among viewers, with many taking to social media to send the actor recovery wishes. Khan later clarified through his Instagram Stories that the scene was staged and that there was“nothing wrong” with his health.

Recommended For You

“Nothing is wrong with my health by the grace of God,” he wrote, adding that the promo“should not have been cut” in the way that it was.

The 60-year-old actor explained that the scene was intended to send a message to contestant Qazi Touqeer, who had previously pretended to be unwell inside the Bigg Boss house. The other contestants were reportedly unaware that Qazi was acting and became concerned about his condition.

According to Khan, his apparent chest pain was meant to show Qazi why using a health scare for entertainment was wrong.

“It totally beats the purpose and looks like I am doing the same thing that Qazi was doing in the house,” Khan wrote.“The pain was only to show Qazi that what he did was wrong because he used his health for entertainment, especially when the 15 people in the house were not aware that he was acting and were getting worried for his health.”

The actor also apologised for the confusion caused by the promo, suggesting that its editing removed the context behind the scene.

“Sorry about the way the promo was cut. Guess it's the format that they use in promoting the shows. I apologise on their behalf,” he added.

Khan later shared another Instagram Story saying the promo had been corrected.“The Bigg Boss has rectified it. Thank u Bigg Boss,” he wrote.

The original footage circulated widely online after appearing to show Khan suddenly suffering chest pain during the programme. Without the wider context, viewers believed the actor may have experienced a genuine medical emergency.

Khan currently hosts the Hindi reality television series, which airs on JioHotstar. He has been closely associated with the franchise for several years and regularly addresses contestants during its Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

His clarification has since put an end to speculation about his health, while also drawing attention to how promotional edits can change the perceived meaning of a scene.

Salman Khan takes off shirt to confront trolls, appears to defend Katrina Kaif Malayalam actor Salim Kumar hospitalised, Indian media reports

ALSO READ