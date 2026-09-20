Qatar Launches Doha Investment To Accelerate Next Phase Of Economic Growth

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New York: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani announced on Sunday the launch of Doha Investment, a dedicated investment platform established to accelerate Qatar's next phase of economic growth.

His Excellency made the announcement at the Qatar Economic Forum: UNGA Special Edition, Powered by Bloomberg.

Doha Investment has been established to build and grow Qatar's national champions through active investment and partnerships in priority non-hydrocarbon sectors, and increase private sector participation across Qatar's economy.

During a speech at the opening ceremony of the Qatar Economic Forum in New York, His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, stated:

“Through this platform, we aim to expand the role of the private sector in driving Qatar's economic growth. It will support our strongest companies, help emerging businesses grow, deepen capital markets and attract international capital and expertise to contribute to this effort.”

Doha Investment will manage Qatar Investment Authority's (QIA) portfolio of domestic investments, including established national champions such as Qatar Airways Group, QNB Group, Ooredoo Group, Qatari Diar, Katara Hospitality and Hassad Food – companies that compete globally while driving significant value for Qatar's economy.

At launch, Doha Investment's portfolio comprises more than 40 companies that reach more than 80 markets worldwide. Its portfolio spans key economic sectors including financial services, transport and logistics, telecommunications and technology, real estate, hospitality, food and agriculture. More than 20 of these companies recorded revenues of more than QAR 1 billion in 2025.

Alongside its existing national champions, Doha Investment aims to build new champions in priority clusters, including advanced technologies, manufacturing, supply chain and healthcare. This includes Qai, a national artificial intelligence platform established to enable and scale the deployment of trusted AI across both enterprises and society.

HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani - Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Doha Investment

His Excellency Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Doha Investment said:“Strong economies are built company by company. Doha Investment will be an active, long-term partner to the businesses in its portfolio, working alongside management teams to unlock new sources of value and support their growth and competitiveness in the region and internationally.

“At the same time, we will partner with local and international investors to build the next generation of Qatari national champions, bringing together capital, expertise and technology in the sectors where Qatar has the potential to lead.”

Doha Investment will support the creation of high-skilled jobs, build more resilient local supply chains and develop national talent. By increasing the number of high-value companies, Doha Investment will help deepen Qatar's capital markets and reinforce the country's position as a destination for international investors and high-growth businesses.

Doha Investment supports the objectives of Qatar's Third National Development Strategy (NDS3), including the ambition for the private sector to become a primary engine of a sustainable and diversified economy.