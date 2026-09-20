Qatar And The UN: A Longstanding Partnership Supporting Peace And Development

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Since the State of Qatar joined the United Nations in 1971, the partnership between them has expanded in the areas of multilateral cooperation, humanitarian diplomacy, and conflict resolution.

Over the past 55 years, joint cooperation and coordination in the service of humanity have defined the relationship between Qatar and the UN. Qatar has established a strong presence across most UN activities and within regional and international groups, working to find solutions to regional and global crises, prevent conflicts, and build peace.

The UN considers the State of Qatar an active and reliable partner, not merely as a donor nation, but as an effective diplomatic player that builds bridges, fosters relations and communication between nations and peoples, instills hope, and transforms peace and prosperity into tangible realities across continents and regions.

The relationship between the two embodies a model of strategic partnership that combines quiet diplomacy with a practical commitment to peacebuilding and fostering prosperity for people. This partnership extends beyond mere joint statements or formal agreements; it encompasses pivotal roles in mediation, support for humanitarian operations, and community empowerment through education, health, and sustainable development programs. It has formed an interconnected network of initiatives that helped defuse tensions and provided support and relief to millions of people affected by crises, wars, and disasters across the globe.

In pursuit of humanitarian goals, the State of Qatar has, over the past two decades, established a network of relationships with various UN bodies and specialized agencies.

Qatar's partnership with the UN takes on added significance at this critical international juncture. The multilateral system is facing one of its toughest tests since the UN's inception, driven by complex global circumstances. Meanwhile, the Sustainable Development Goals are under immense pressure, compounded by challenges such as climate change, food security, extremism, displacement, poverty, widening disparities in education and development opportunities, and the digital revolution.

Amidst this complex landscape, Qatar's approach is grounded in the reality that modern crises are interconnected: war breeds poverty and displacement; poverty and deprivation can fuel instability; climate change exacerbates resource scarcity and migration; and inadequate education limits future opportunities. Meanwhile, development can strengthen community resilience, sustainable peace cannot be built in a society lacking education, opportunity, and economic security, just as development is difficult to achieve in an environment ravaged by conflict and instability.

Qatar's international cooperation strategy supports the objective of fostering further economic and social development in low-income countries. It aligns with the global goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and supports the global partnership for development aimed at eradicating poverty, reducing inequality, and fostering economic development and environmental sustainability. The majority of Qatari aid is directed toward low-income and least developed countries, as well as nations affected by natural disasters and conflicts.

The State of Qatar attaches special importance to the least developed countries, supporting their efforts to achieve the Millennium Development Goals. It is also committed to delivering aid to those affected by disasters and crises through bilateral and multilateral channels, adhering to best practices and maintaining a high level of professionalism and expertise.

Qatari aid has reached more than 100 countries across various continents, focusing on the health, education, water, and sanitation sectors, in addition to providing emergency humanitarian assistance in response to natural disasters, such as floods and droughts, in certain countries.

In addition to its significant contributions to development, Qatar has placed great importance on education as a key tool for peacebuilding, providing substantial support to ensure access to education in many parts of the world, particularly in conflict zones. In this context, the efforts of the Education Above All Foundation stand out. The Foundation has achieved significant milestones by providing quality education to millions of out-of-school children across more than 50 countries, in partnership with UNICEF and over 80 global partners.

The Education Above All Foundation has had a considerable impact on education and sustainable development worldwide. By the end of 2023, the number of beneficiaries of its programs had exceeded 22 million.

The Foundation contributed to the economic empowerment of over 3.3 million young people through training, employment, and entrepreneurship support, while 2.6 million teachers, school staff, and community members have benefited from educational skills development programs. Under the Al Fakhoora program, 10,687 students gained access to higher education opportunities, while more than a million people benefited from community development and youth empowerment programs designed to enhance their participation in building their communities.

The Foundation has implemented numerous initiatives and projects in Arab countries, such as Yemen, Morocco, and Syria, to address the problem of widespread unemployment among Arab youth.

Silatech was established with a capital of $100 million to address youth unemployment globally by creating job opportunities for young people, particularly women and the underprivileged. It successfully achieved the goal it set in 2019: providing job opportunities for five million beneficiaries.

The UN General Assembly also adopted Resolution 74/275, submitted by the State of Qatar, designating September 9 as the International Day to Protect Education from Attack. This initiative was spearheaded by HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, and a member of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Advocates Group, and forms part of Her Highness' numerous humanitarian and development initiatives across the globe.

HE Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Muraikhi, former Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General on Public-Private Partnerships and Islamic Social Finance, explained that the relationship Qatar has built with the UN has long since transcended the traditional ties between a member state and an international organization. It has evolved into a multidimensional strategic partnership encompassing political and diplomatic support, humanitarian and development efforts, institutional funding, and the hosting of UN entities and programs. UN Secretary-General António Guterres himself has described this evolution as a qualitative shift in the nature of the partnership, particularly through the transition to multi-year funding and support for the core resources of UN agencies, thereby enhancing the partnership's sustainability and its capacity to deliver long-term impact.

His Excellency added that diplomatic influence is not measured by a state's size, but rather by credibility, the ability to build trust, continuity, and a readiness to shoulder responsibility. Qatar has successfully carved out an influential international role through mediation, dialogue, and multilateral engagement, alongside a sustained humanitarian and developmental presence, he noted. Qatari mediation is not merely a situational activity but has become an integral, established component of its foreign policy.

Dr. Al Muraikhi emphasized that the Qatari approach embodies a vision that views development as an integral part of peacebuilding. He stated that, based on his experience in development and humanitarian work, sustainable peace cannot be achieved through political agreements alone, but rather, education, livelihood opportunities, healthcare, community empowerment, and addressing the root causes of fragility and extremism are all integral components of a unified peacebuilding framework. He emphasized that combining mediation, humanitarian response, development, education, and the prevention of extremism constitutes an integrated approach, one that shifts the focus from merely addressing the consequences of crises to tackling their root causes and building resilience.

Regarding the value that Qatar's channels of communication with various parties add to the UN's mediation capabilities, His Excellency explained that the merit of Qatar's mediation lies in its ability to keep dialogue channels open with parties that might otherwise be difficult to bring together directly. Meanwhile, the UN possesses international legitimacy, institutional mechanisms, and technical expertise. This creates a significant synergy: Qatar helps open political space, build trust, and bridge gaps between positions, while the UN provides the international framework that helps transform understandings into more sustainable pathways.

Regarding Doha's hosting of UN offices, centers, and programs, His Excellency noted that this goes beyond mere administrative hosting: it represents the development of infrastructure for multilateral action. The inauguration of the United Nations House in Doha, which the Secretary-General described as bringing together development, humanitarian, and diplomatic efforts under one roof, reflects this trend.

He emphasized that flexible, multi-year funding represents a genuine shift in the concept of aid and a key indicator of a maturing partnership. Such funding empowers UN agencies to plan effectively, respond rapidly, and direct resources to areas of greatest need, moving beyond the limitations of funding isolated, individual projects. Qatar has consistently adopted this approach with OCHA, UNDP, UNHCR, and others, marking a transition from the traditional donor-recipient model to a strategic partnership characterized by shared responsibility for outcomes.

For his part, Assistant Professor at the Department of International Affairs at Qatar University Dr. Abdullah Bandar Al Otaibi emphasized that the partnership between Qatar and the UN is multidimensional, extending beyond financial support to encompass diplomatic, developmental, humanitarian, and institutional efforts. He explained that Qatar does not merely contribute to the UN's programs; it leverages its balanced relationships and ability to engage with opposing parties to support mediation and conflict resolution, as well as hosting a number of UN offices and centers in Doha. What distinguishes the Qatari experience is the combination of preventive diplomacy, humanitarian response, and long-term investment in human capital, effectively linking the management of immediate crises with the building of sustainable peace a similar statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Dr. Al Otaibi added that Qatar's cooperation with UN agencies has contributed to transforming national initiatives into international programs with a direct impact, particularly in communities affected by conflict, poverty, and displacement. Through partnerships with UN institutions focused on education, health, development, and relief, Qatar has supported efforts to return children to school, protect refugees and displaced persons, provide health and nutritional services, and strengthen community resilience. The significance of these partnerships lies in the recognition that peace is not achieved solely through the signing of political agreements, it also requires education that shields generations from extremism, healthcare that upholds human dignity, and development that mitigates the root causes of vulnerability and conflict.

Dr. Al Otaibi emphasized that Qatari initiatives supported the UN agenda by combining political mediation, humanitarian action, and development financing. Qatari mediation efforts have contributed to opening channels for dialogue, facilitating the exchange of prisoners and detainees, enabling the delivery of aid, and creating conditions conducive to reaching understandings in various crises. At the same time, Qatari educational and developmental initiatives have advanced Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in the areas of education, health, and poverty alleviation, thereby reinforcing Qatar's standing as a trusted and effective international partner capable of combining diplomatic influence with the ability to translate political commitments into tangible results.

Regarding the future development of the strategic partnership between Qatar and the UN to ensure its sustainability and achieve shared goals of peace and prosperity, Dr. Al Otaibi explained that advancing this partnership requires shifting from crisis response to the construction of joint systems for crisis prevention. This can be achieved by expanding cooperation in areas such as early warning, digital mediation, food and water security, global health, the protection of education during conflicts, and the regulation of the use of artificial intelligence.

Doha can also serve as a broader platform for dialogue between the UN and nations of the Global South, helping to convey their needs to international decision-making centers. The sustainability of this partnership will depend on defining measurable priorities, coordinating initiatives, and linking funding to outcomes, thereby establishing the relationship between Qatar and the UN as a model of partnership that not only manages crises but also works to prevent them and build more sustainable peace and prosperity.