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News UPDATES (20-09-2026)

News UPDATES (20-09-2026)


2026-09-20 02:19:30
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) News Update! Quick update on the top stories...

Qatar Philatelic and Numismatic Center wins medals at Egyphila Stamp Exhibition.

Aichi-Nagoya 2026: Qatar handball team opens Asian Games campaign with big win over Hong Kong.

(This video features an AI avatar of the real presenter)

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Gulf Times

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