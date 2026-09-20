MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Wealthcraft Capital and XLabs Complete Due Diligence, Move to Finalize Share Exchange Including Patent Assets

LAS VEGAS, September 18, 2026 - Wealthcraft Capital, Inc. (OTC: WCCP) and XLabs Inc. announced that all due diligence in connection with their proposed share exchange has been completed. The companies are now moving to finalize the definitive share exchange documentation and complete the transaction as soon as practicable.

The proposed transaction includes XLabs' patent assets and related intellectual property as part of the XLabs business being acquired. Upon closing, XLabs will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Wealthcraft Capital, with those assets held through XLabs.

With due diligence complete, the parties' focus is on completing the final transaction documents and remaining closing requirements. Both companies are prioritizing these steps to advance the share exchange to closing without unnecessary delay

Completion remains subject to finalization and execution of the definitive agreements, required approvals and satisfaction or waiver of applicable closing conditions. No definitive closing date has been established, and there can be no assurance that the transaction will close within any particular timeframe or at all.

About WealthCraft Capital, Inc.

WealthCraft Capital, Inc. (OTC: WCCP) is a Las Vegas, Nevada-based publicly traded holding company that acquires and develops controlling interests in operating businesses and strategic intellectual-property assets. Following the transactions contemplated by the binding LOI with XLabs and the pending rebrand to War Labs Defense Technologies, Inc., the Company is being positioned as a U.S. defense technology platform focused on non-lethal and lethal defense systems and counter-UAS munitions for law enforcement, military, homeland security, correctional, and allied government end users. Additional information about the Company is available on the OTC Markets website at

About War Labs

War Labs Defense Technologies is the pending rebranded name of the Company's operating platform, being built around a portfolio of proprietary, patent-protected non-lethal and lethal defense systems and counter-UAS munitions. War Labs' mission is to deliver proportional, accountable, and interoperable use-of-force technologies to law enforcement, military, homeland security, correctional, and allied government end users - engineered to integrate with the launcher, weapon, and command-and-control platforms already in the field.

Forward-Looking Statements and Securities Disclosures

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the proposed share exchange, the inclusion of patent assets and related intellectual property, the anticipated ownership of XLabs following closing, the timing and completion of the transaction, the pending corporate rebrand, and the Company's anticipated business strategy and technology platform. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "may," "will," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

These statements reflect current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include the ability to finalize and execute definitive agreements, obtain required approvals and satisfy closing conditions; the availability of capital; the ability to protect and enforce intellectual property; the success of product development, testing and qualification; applicable licensing and export-control requirements; market and customer acceptance; competition; and changes in business, economic or industry conditions. Completion of due diligence does not assure that the share exchange will close. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements. Except as required by applicable law, the companies undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and no securities may be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. Any offering of securities by the Company will be made only pursuant to definitive offering documents and in compliance with applicable federal and state securities laws, and only to eligible investors in transactions exempt from, or registered under, the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Neither the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved any securities in connection with the proposed transaction or passed upon the merits of the transaction or the accuracy or adequacy of this release. This announcement does not represent that any regulatory approval has been obtained.

Media Contact Details

Investor Relations

WealthCraft Capital, Inc.

Send Email

(702) 323-6704

Source: Wealthcraft Capital, Inc.Sectors: Daily Finance