Gulf Cup 27: Qatar Aims To Clinch 4Th Title

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar aims to reclaim its Gulf football dominance during the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup, hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from Sept. 23-Oct. 6, seeking to secure its fourth title.

Qatar has won three Gulf Cup tournaments: the 1992 and 2004 editions, both held in Doha, as well as the 2014 edition, held in Saudi Arabia.

In its bid to secure a fourth title, Qatar will rely on several key assets, most notably the accumulated experience of its current squad. The team comprises players who have formed its core over the past few years, including those who participated in the qualifiers and finals for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, alongside seasoned veterans who played pivotal roles in winning the 2019 and 2023 Asian Cup titles.

The team will also rely on the coaching of Julen Lopetegui, who led the technical staff at the World Cup, having guided the squad to qualify for the tournament for the first time, following their debut appearance as hosts at the Qatar 2022 tournament.

Lopetegui named a 26-player squad: Salah Zakaria, Shehab Ellethy, Mahmoud Abu Nada, Ahmed Alaa, Ahmed Fathy, Akram Afif, Ayoub Al Alawi, Edmilson Junior, Jassem Gaber, Sultan Al Brake, Tarek Salman, Assim Madibo, Issa Laye, Abdulaziz Hatem, Tahseen Mohammed, Naif Al Hadhrami, Mohammed Manaei, Homam Al Amin, Almoez Ali, Yousef Abdulrazak, Hashim Ali, Hassan Al Haydos, Boualem Khoukhi, Pedro Miguel, Ahmed Al Ganehi, and Karim Boudiaf.

The new additions to the squad selected by Lopetegui were limited to three players making their national team debut: Hashim Ali, Tahsin Mohammed, and Naif Al Hadhrami; all of whom have delivered impressive performances since the start of the season and earned their place in the national team.

Otherwise, Lopetegui has retained the squad members who participated in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, relying on star player Akram Afif to lead the team on the pitch, thanks to his exceptional skill and superior ability to both create and score goals. Almoez Ali also stands out as the national team's top scorer. He has begun to gradually regain his form following a season plagued by multiple injuries that sidelined him for extended periods, and the Gulf Cup is set to serve as the true launchpad for the return of the 2019 Asian Cup's top scorer and best player.

Meanwhile, key figures such as captain Hassan Al Haydos, defenders Boualem Khoukhi and Pedro Miguel, and influential winger Edmilson Junior cannot be overlooked.

Although the tournament serves as a crucial preparatory step in Qatar's bid to defend its two continental titles at the 2027 Asian Cup, hosted by Saudi Arabia in early 2027, the expectation is to bring home the trophy that has eluded the team since 2014.

Qatar's first match of the tournament will be against defending champions Bahrain on Sept. 24.

The draw placed Qatar into Group A, alongside Bahrain, the UAE, and Yemen. Group B includes Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, and Kuwait.