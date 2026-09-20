Tripura: BJP, Ally Discuss Joint Campaign Strategy For Village Committee Polls In Tribal Areas

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Sep 20 (IANS) Ahead of the upcoming September 28 Village Committee elections in Tripura's tribal areas, efforts are underway to further strengthen coordination between the ruling BJP and its ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP).

The alliance partners contesting the elections discussed joint campaigning strategies based on local conditions and ways to collectively address various issues that may arise during the electoral process.

Veteran BJP leader and Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Sunday chaired the third meeting with the leaders of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) at the State Guest House here to discuss the campaigning strategies in the politically important Village Committee elections.

The meeting discussed in detail where and how the alliance partners could jointly campaign at the local level.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Minister Nath said that joint campaigning would not be necessary in every area and that appropriate strategies would be adopted based on local conditions and requirements.

He said special emphasis was being laid on direct interaction with voters. This includes door-to-door campaigning, courtyard meetings, market-based meetings and small public gatherings. The minister said these programmes were being organised mainly at the local level.

Nath said Sunday's meeting was held at the state level to discuss the possibilities of joint campaigning, further strengthening coordination among the alliance partners and ways to collectively resolve problems that may arise during the election campaign.

He said the main objective was to jointly address the problems and that coordination among the alliance partners would continue in the coming days in view of the Village Committee elections. The minister further said that the issues discussed at the meeting had been brought to the notice of Tipra Motha Party supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, state BJP president Abhishek Debroy and Chief Minister Manik Saha.

On Saturday, in another important meeting, the Village Committee elections in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) were discussed in detail, and all state BJP leaders attended the meeting.

After the meeting, taking to X, Chief Minister Saha wrote:“Ahead of the upcoming Village Committee elections, I participated today in the organisational meeting organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Tripura State, held at the Muktdhara Auditorium in Agartala. The meeting featured detailed discussions on preparations for the forthcoming elections, strengthening the organisation further, and reinforcing organisational activities all the way down to the booth level.”

The Tripura State Election Commission (TSEC) earlier announced that elections to 4,597 seats in 2,634 constituencies covering 587 Village Committees -- equivalent to Gram Panchayats in the non-TTAADC areas -- would be held on September 28 after a gap of 10 years.