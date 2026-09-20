Iran Warns Of 'Painful' Strikes If US, Regional Countries Make Any Mistake

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, Sep 20 (IANS) Iran's main military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, on Sunday warned that if the United States and certain countries in the Middle East make any mistake, they will be targeted by "painful" strikes.

The headquarters said in a statement carried by Iranian media that it has intelligence indicating that Washington decided at a recent meeting in Europe to resume actions against Tehran with the backing of certain regional countries, Xinhua News Agency reported.

It warned that if the United States makes any mistake against Iran, all its bases and interests in the region would be targeted by "continuous, effective and painful strikes without any limitation or reservation."

The headquarters also warned that if regional states continue what it called their double-standard policy toward Iran and align themselves with the US "aggression," they could "no longer expect restraint or forbearance from Iran's powerful armed forces."

The warning followed a reported meeting in Germany of top military commanders from the United States, Israel and several Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Egypt, to discuss the war with Iran and regional tensions.

Citing two Israeli officials, US news outlet Axios reported on Tuesday that US Central Command chief Brad Cooper, who convened the meeting, reassured the group that "the US military would not withdraw from the region despite Iranian attacks on US bases," and briefed them on plans to expand ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

Also on Sunday, Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said there would be no chance for a return to the previous state of negotiations on ending the war in the region or reopening the Strait of Hormuz unless Washington meets Tehran's conditions, recognises the Iranian nation's "legitimate" rights, and fulfils its obligations.

Qalibaf said that Tehran's conditions had been conveyed to Washington through mediators.

–IANS

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