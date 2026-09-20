Haj Registration Opens Today

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Online registration for the 1448 AH Haj season opens today through gov and will remain open until October 20. The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs' Department of Haj and Umrah Affairs said the early start would give approved Haj operators time to complete operational preparations and contractual arrangements. This would help improve services for pilgrims travelling from Qatar.

Qatari citizens aged 18 and above can apply and include up to three companions in a single application.

Residents and citizens of other Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries must be at least 45, have lived continuously in Qatar for a minimum of 15 years and never have performed Haj. They may include one companion.

All companions must be listed in the main application when it is first submitted, the department said.

Applicants must also obtain a medical fitness certificate, as required under regulations approved by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. Examinations are available at health centres across Qatar, with results transmitted electronically to the registration system.

Electronic screening will begin as soon as registration closes. Successful applicants will receive text messages from the end of October.

The portal allows applicants to select an approved Haj operator, complete contracts and make payments online. To complete the procedures and confirm their commitment, applicants must pay QR10,000 in advance, which will be deducted from the total cost of the pilgrimage.

The department has designated hotline 132 for enquiries and feedback.