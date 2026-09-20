Schools Embrace Preventive Approach To Pupil Behaviour

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has introduced a more integrated approach to student behaviour management, combining clear disciplinary procedures with prevention, counselling and early intervention under the Student Behaviour Management Policy and the preventive project“Hisn 2” for the 2026–2027 academic year.

Many education, psychological and family specialists welcomed the approach, stressing that effective behaviour management should go beyond responding to misconduct after it occurs. They said schools need systems that identify early warning signs, understand the factors behind problematic behaviour and provide appropriate educational and psychological support while maintaining clear standards of discipline.

The launch of Hisn 2 reflects the ministry's wider focus on strengthening students' psychological and social wellbeing. The project was formally launched for government schools, kindergartens and specialised schools, with more than 400 psychological and social specialists attending its launch. According to the ministry, Hisn 2 seeks to enhance psychological and social health, develop protective factors and life skills, reduce risk factors and contribute to a safe, supportive learning environment.

Experts said the new policy can provide schools with a clearer and more consistent framework for handling different types of behaviour. Hussein al-Yafei, education expert, said the emphasis should be on balancing school discipline with appropriate educational support, ensuring that preventive awareness becomes part of everyday school practice rather than remaining a stand-alone programme.

Education expert Rashid al-Awda al-Fadli noted that schools need to distinguish between ordinary disagreements and behaviour requiring formal intervention. He stressed that cases should be assessed individually, taking account of psychological, social and family circumstances, while disciplinary measures should be objective, gradual and proportionate. A major focus is the early identification of aggression, bullying and other harmful behaviour.

Specialists also highlighted the importance of school social workers and psychologists. Their role extends from responding to incidents to monitoring behavioural changes, speaking with students, assessing family and social circumstances and coordinating with teachers and parents to develop appropriate support plans. Education expert Khalifa al-Mannai said the policy gives schools a common reference for dealing with behaviour while maintaining a balance between discipline and student support.

Psychological specialists pointed to several factors that may contribute to aggressive or disruptive behaviour, including academic pressure, fear of failure, family difficulties, bullying, anxiety and challenges associated with adolescence. Dr Hussein al-Ajmi, education expert, stressed that understanding the roots of aggressive behaviour is an essential part of intervention, while Dr Asmaa Amin, psychiatrist highlighted the importance of identifying behavioural indicators early and coordinating school-based support with families.

The family-school partnership was repeatedly identified as another key element. Experts called for regular communication with parents, consistent guidance between home and school, and approaches that teach students accountability, emotional regulation and constructive conflict resolution. They also stressed that teachers must be protected from verbal or physical abuse, while ensuring that students are treated with dignity and fairness.