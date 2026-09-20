UDST Participates In FISU World Forum In Sweden

MENAFN - Gulf Times) University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) participated in the FISU World Forum 2026 in Östersund, Sweden, held under the theme "Active Body, Healthy Mind: How Impactful Sport Can Be at Universities.”

The forum brought together students, university sports leaders, academics, and experts to discuss the role of sport, physical activity, and wellness in university life.

As a Platinum-label university under the FISU Healthy Campus Program, UDST shared its approach to leveraging an inclusive and supportive campus environment. UDST also participated in workshops focused on the FISU Healthy Campus Program.

UDST President Dr. Salem Al Naemi said: "At UDST, we believe that wellness is fundamental to student success and must be embedded into the culture of the University. Our commitment to the FISU Healthy Campus Program reflects our vision of creating an environment where students, faculty and staff are supported holistically and empowered with the knowledge, resources and opportunities they need to thrive. Through strong leadership, collaboration and student engagement, we continue to advance a campus culture where wellness is not an additional initiative, but an integral part of the university experience."FISU Deputy Secretary General and Director of Education and Development Fernando Parente said, "The theme of this year's Forum, Active Body, Healthy Mind, captures exactly what UDST has built on its campus, achieving Platinum status within the Healthy Campus Program is not just a label, it is proof that student and staff wellbeing can become part of an institution's culture."

UDST's Wellness Strategy is embedded across the University and addresses eight dimensions of wellness: physical, mental, social, occupational, environmental, financial, spiritual, and intellectual.

UDST FISU World Forum in Sweden How Impactful Sport Can Be at Universities