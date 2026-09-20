India, EU Discuss Inter-Parliamentary Ties, Strategic Partnership

India and the European Union (EU) held discussions on Sunday concerning inter-parliamentary cooperation, high-level exchanges, and implementing shared priorities under their bilateral Strategic Partnership. The diplomatic interactions took place during a meeting between India's Ambassador to Belgium and the EU, Pranay Verma, and Pietro Ducci, Director-General for External Policies in the European Parliament. Highlighting the engagement on X, the Indian Embassy in Belgium stated, "Ambassador Pranay Verma met Mr. Pietro Ducci, Director-General for External Policies in the European Parliament. They had a fruitful exchange of views on India-EU inter-parliamentary engagement, high-level exchanges and implementation of priorities under the India-EU Strategic Partnership."

India-EU Strategic Partnership

Bilateral ties between New Delhi and Brussels were formally elevated to a Strategic Partnership during the fifth India-EU Summit convened in The Hague in 2004, underpinned by shared commitments to democracy, the rule of law, multilateralism, and a rules-based international framework. The multifaceted relationship spans diverse sectors, encompassing trade, investment, technological innovation, security, defence, connectivity, and wider global matters.

EAM Jaishankar's Brussels Visit

Building on this cooperation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar undertook an official visit to Belgium in July, where he participated in the third India-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting alongside Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada.

Meeting with European Council President

During his Brussels itinerary, EAM Jaishankar met with European Council President Antonio Costa, conveying warm greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reflecting on the encounter on X, EAM Jaishankar shared, "Pleased to call on President of the European Council Antonio Costa alongside CIM Piyush Goyal, MoS MEITY Jitin Prasada and Principal Scientific Advisor Prof Ajay K Sood. Conveyed warm wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Joined my colleagues to recognise the significant progress in our partnership since the landmark India - EU summit earlier this year. Valued his guidance and warm sentiments for advancing our trade and technology cooperation."

Discussions with EU High Representative

Furthermore, EAM Jaishankar held discussions with the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas. Detailing the exchange on X, the External Affairs Minister stated,“Started my visit to Brussels, meeting with EU HRVP @kajakallas. Had useful discussions on West Asia and the need to ensure peace and stability. Exchanged views on the importance of safe and unimpeded maritime commerce. Also spoke about advancing the India - EU Strategic Partnership to ensure supply chain resilience.”

Collaboration in Research and Innovation

Additional engagements included a meeting with EU Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva in Brussels, focusing on collaborative research in clean and green energy technologies, innovation hubs, startup ecosystems, and association with the 'Horizon Europe' framework. Sharing his perspective on X after the session, EAM Jaishankar noted, "A good meeting with EU Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva today. Discussed opportunities for research in clean and green energy technologies, innovation hubs, startups and association with Horizon Europe."

Talks on Connectivity and Trilateral Partnerships

In a separate interaction, EAM Jaishankar met European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela, discussing advanced cooperation in connectivity, trilateral partnerships, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), and green shipping. Sharing his update on X, EAM Jaishankar posted, "Glad to meet European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela this morning. We spoke about advancing our cooperation in connectivity, trilateral partnerships, IMEC and green shipping." (ANI)

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