Assam: CM Lays Foundation For 3,200 MW Power Project In Chapar

The implementation of the 3,200 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power project at Chapar in Dhubri district marks a significant new chapter in the development of Assam's power infrastructure, state BJP said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday formally laid the foundation stone for the ambitious project.

A Major Initiative for Energy Security

Welcoming the major development initiative, Assam Pradesh BJP spokesperson Brojen Mahanta said the project will have far-reaching implications for the state's energy security and economic growth.

The 3,200 MW project, comprising four units of 800 MW each, is being undertaken through an initiative of the Assam Government with investment from Adani Power.

Addressing the foundation-stone laying ceremony, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said the project entails an investment of approximately ₹48,000 crore.

State BJP said the project is expected to create substantial additional capacity to meet Assam's growing power demand while strengthening the state's energy infrastructure and ensuring a more reliable electricity supply for industry, commerce and households. The first units are targeted to be commissioned in phases from December 2030, with the entire project expected to be completed by December 2032.

Assam as an Emerging Power Hub

The project is set to be the largest investment in the Northeast, further positioning Assam as an emerging power hub in the region. With several major power projects currently under implementation across the state, Assam's energy sector is poised to acquire fresh momentum in the coming years, the Chief Minister said.

Driving Investment and Economic Opportunities

Sarma described the project as a significant outcome of the investor confidence generated through Advantage Assam 2.0 – Investment and Infrastructure Summit. He further stated that the scale of investment is expected to augment the Assam Government's SGST revenues, while creating new opportunities for local industries, businesses and allied sectors to participate in the emerging economic ecosystem, the release said.

BJP spokesperson Brojen Mahanta expressed confidence that a robust power infrastructure is one of the fundamental pillars of Assam's industrialisation and economic transformation. The new project, he said, would constitute a significant addition to the state's power-generation and transmission capabilities.

He added that initiatives aimed at promoting investment, infrastructure development, power generation and employment creation would further consolidate Assam's economic growth trajectory and open up new avenues for sustainable development across the state. (ANI)

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