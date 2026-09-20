Keralam Minister Proposes Govt Job For Asian Games Medallist Vidarsa Vinod

Keralam sports minister OJ Janeesh has proposed the appointment of 2026 Asian Games silver medallist Vidarsa K Vinod to a suitable post in government service under the applicable sports quota provisions.

India Opens Medal Account with Silver

India opened its medal account in the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery, with Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar and Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod combining for a qualification aggregate of 1898.0 points to secure silver in the women's 10m Air Rifle team event.

Minister Proposes Govt Post for Historic Achievement

In a letter to Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan, OJ Janeesh has proposed that Vidarsa Vinod be considered for a suitable government post under the sports quota, citing her historic achievement as the first woman sportsperson from Keralam to win an Asian Games shooting medal. He urged the authorities to examine her eligibility and initiate the necessary proceedings, saying the appointment would recognise her achievement and inspire young athletes in the state.

“Ms Vidarsa K. Vinod, a native of Kozhikode, has brought immense pride to Kerala by winning the Silver Medal in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Team Event at the 2026 Asian Games. She was a member of the Indian team that secured India's first medal at the Games and is the first woman sportsperson from Kerala to win an Asian Games medal in shooting. In recognition of this historic achievement, I propose that Ms Vidarsa K. Vinod may be considered for appointment to a suitable post in Government service under the applicable Sports Quota provisions, subject to the fulfilment of the prescribed qualifications and eligibility criteria and verification of her credentials,” OJ Janeesh said in the letter.

“I request that approval may kindly be accorded for directing the General Administration Department and other authorities concerned to examine her case in accordance with the applicable rules and initiate the necessary proceedings. Her appointment would appropriately recognise her outstanding achievement and serve as an encouragement to young athletes across Kerala,” he added.

Women's 10m Air Rifle Team Event Results

In the women's 10m Air Rifle team event, China claimed the gold medal with 1904.2 points, with Wang Zifei (636.8), Han Jiayu (633.8) and Du Yuchen (633.6) making up its gold-winning trio. Hosts Japan finished with the bronze medal after posting a combined score of 1897.1.

Sonam led the qualifying effort for India with an outstanding 634.1 to finish third, while Elavenil qualified in seventh place with 633.5. Vidarsa added a solid score of 630.4 to place 12th in the individual rankings and seal the team silver for India. (ANI)

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