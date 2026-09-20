Man City Outgun Sunderland Despite Brobbey Hat-Trick, Liverpool Win At Bournemouth
City took advantage of Arsenal's shock 3-0 defeat at Brighton on Saturday but made life hard for themselves despite taking the lead three times at the Etihad Stadium.
Enzo Fernandez opened the scoring with his first goal since equalling the Premier League transfer record with a £125 million ($167 million) move from Chelsea.
Sunderland won their first European match for 53 years against AZ Alkmaar in midweek but showed little sign of tiredness as City could not shake off the Black Cats.
United have taken just four points from their opening four games and were dumped out of the League Cup by Brighton in midweek after surrendering a 2-0 lead at home for the first time in 50 years.
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