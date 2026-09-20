Fiorentina Frustrate Napoli With Serie A Draw, Como Upset

MENAFN - Jordan Times) FLORENCE, Italy )- Fiorentina maintained their unbeaten run under coach Paolo Vanoli with a 1-1 draw against Napoli on Sunday, before Frosinone pulled off one of the shocks of the Serie A season by beating high-flying Como.

Vanoli, who led the Florence club to safety in the second half of last season before being let go, returned as head coach when Fabio Grosso was sacked after losing the first three games of the new campaign.

La Viola showed improvement under Vanoli by beating Venezia in Serie A and Pisa in the Coppa Italia in his first two games, and the upturn in form continued as they fought back to claim a draw that moved them onto four points, with Napoli on seven -- six from the summit.

"If we are not angry today, after failing to win against a good team like Fiorentina, it certainly means we need to improve," Allegri told DAZN.

"It is not enough to keep possession if you do not take your chances."

Fiorentina started well as Arthur Atta and Nicolo Fagioli both had shots diverted onto the bar in the space of two minutes, but it was the visitors who went in front in the 23rd minute when Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour raced onto a dropping ball from a corner and cushioned a volley past David de Gea.

The goal put Napoli on course to claim back-to-back victories for the first time this season, but Fiorentina hit back early in the second half through a deflected Alex Jimenez strike before both goalkeepers produced excellent saves to keep the scores level.

Como had the chance to move joint-top when they travelled to newly-promoted Frosinone, but Cesc Fabregas's side suffered their first loss of the season as a 2-0 reverse ended their four-match winning run in all competitions.

First-half goals from Giacomo Calo and Giorgi Kvernadze, and a heroic goalkeeping display by Italy Under-21 international Lorenzo Palmisani, sealed a famous win for the hosts at the Stadio Benito Stirpe.

Frosinone are aiming to achieve Serie A survival for the first time in their history at the fourth attempt following promotion from the second tier, and have got off to a magnificent start.

The win extended a three-match unbeaten run and took them up to 10 points, level with Como.

Parma beat Genoa 2-1 to claim their first victory of the season and leave Daniele De Rossi's side winless after five games.

Later Sunday, Juventus host Atalanta before AC Milan take on Lecce at San Siro.