EUR/USD Is Trying To Stabilize, But Dollar Risks Remain

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This currency pair is attempting to stabilize after a sharp selloff, but the market has not suddenly become friendly to the euro. The Federal Reserve has made its position clear enough to force traders to reconsider how far U.S. yields may still climb.

That shift has put the dollar back in control in the EUR/USD currency pair. There may be room for a short-term bounce after the recent damage, but the broader picture remains tied to a familiar problem: the United States looks stronger, while Europe is still dealing with risks that are difficult to ignore

For now, the pair is sitting at an area where buyers have a technical argument. Whether that argument can overcome the macro backdrop is another matter entirely Federal Reserve Changes the Tone

Wednesday's decline came after the Federal Reserve not only raised interest rates, but also opened the door to the possibility of further tightening. That message pushed U.S. yields higher and made the dollar more attractive.

This remains the main driver of the EUR/USD pair. Higher returns in the United States can pull capital toward the dollar, especially when traders are already concerned about global growth, inflation, and the cost of funding governments.

The market may spend time consolidating after such a move, but the interest-rate differential still favors the greenback. That is the backdrop traders will need to keep in mind, even if the euro manages a recovery attempt at 1.1450 Is Holding

The 1.1450 level is attracting attention because it previously acted as resistance and is now trying to serve as support. The last couple of sessions have shown some stabilization around this area, which is a constructive sign in the very short term.

The stochastic oscillator is also oversold, and its moving averages are crossing. That is the type of setup technical traders often notice when looking for a bounce.

However, a technical bounce does not automatically change the larger trend. The market will still need to deal with the direction of U.S. yields and the fact that traders remain more interested in owning dollars than euros.

EUR/USD Price ChartA Return Above 1.15 Could Help

The 1.15 level is the next major area above. A move back through that barrier could allow EUR/USD to recover further, at least in the short term. It would show that buyers are willing to defend the recent low and press the market higher.

Even then, rallies may prove difficult to sustain. The U.S. 10-year yield is near 5%, and that is a serious headwind for the euro. As long as yields remain elevated, the dollar should continue to find underlying support Risks Still Hang Over Europe

Europe's energy situation remains a major problem for the euro. Reports that Saudi Aramco may withhold petroleum supplies from some European refiners in September and potentially October add another layer of uncertainty, particularly after Ukraine struck a major refinery in Russia.

A serious energy shortage would damage economic activity in the European Union. At the same time, recent U.S. data has pointed toward a stronger economy, making the contrast between the two regions even more pronounced.

That is why any rally in EUR/USD is more likely than not to attract sellers. A different outcome would require a meaningful improvement in Europe's energy picture or a quick retreat from the Fed's hawkish language. Neither possibility has much evidence behind it at the moment Dollar Still Has More Than One Tailwind

Risk appetite will also matter. The U.S. dollar has a safe-haven role, so troubling headlines from the Middle East could support it even if gold and other defensive assets also gain.

Traders should watch U.S. and German interest rates, European energy headlines, and the overall appetite for risk. EUR/USD may bounce from current levels, but the broader bias remains in favor of the U.S. dollar until the fundamental picture changes.

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EURUSD Chart by TradingView