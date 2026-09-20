UNI And NEAR Rally: Is Altcoin Momentum Spreading?

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The crypto market widened from a cautious repair into a broad advance, with participation spreading well beyond a single large asset. UNI and NEAR were already moving before that breadth arrived, and they stayed far ahead after more of the field turned positive. The change made the tape healthier, though the gains remained unevenly distributed.

That leaves an open issue: how much of that participation can last once the leading pair stops setting the pace? Bitcoin joined the advance without leading it, while XRP recovered from earlier weakness and still trailed the middle of the field. The next sessions should reveal whether the wider count becomes durable participation or another fast shift in a market that has repeatedly changed character Breadth Improved, but Leadership Was Uneven

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization closed Saturday at $2.7750 trillion, up 0.34% over 24 hours from $2.7656 trillion. The reconstructed rolling seven-day cap-weighted measure was +5.21%.

Across the week, the top 100 breadth split reached 51/49 Thursday and 79/21 Friday. By Saturday's close it stood at 85 positive against 15 negative. The cleaned top-50 screen had 36 names positive against 4 negative, a +9.12% median, and a +5.71% cap-weighted result. The gap of more than three percentage points shows smaller and mid-weight names outperforming the largest assets.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin dominance sat at 58.9%, and its +5.18% rolling return remained below the cleaned median, leaving the highest-share asset as a participant rather than the leader.

That liquidity check found USD-pegged stablecoin supply moving from $310.233 billion to $310.021 billion from September 12 to September 19, a decline of $212.3 million, or 0.068%. This imperfect proxy does not clarify whether fresh capital supported the advance, and the historical series can revise. Public ETF-flow data shows the advances equaled the retreats, resulting in flat numbers Price ActionUNI Outperformed the Wider DeFi Market

At the time of writing, data provided by TradingView showed UNI/USD trading at $8.7648 with a completed weekly performance of +39.69%. The CMC rolling seven-day figure is +37.53%. The Coinbase September 13 to September 19 window returned +36.04% across a range of $5.9963 to $9.4799. The SMA20 at 6.8227 and the SMA50 at 5.1380 both sit well below the Saturday close, placing UNI above both averages with significant separation from each.-p

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UNI/USD 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

By contrast, UNI remained an outlier within the week's broader positive environment. Its completed TradingView week finished 26.92 percentage points above the cleaned market median. Its gains also exceeded the rest of the DeFi screen by a wide margin, so a sector-wide label would overstate the available evidence Led the Selected Assets

NEAR/USD completed Saturday at $3.5873 on TradingView, with a weekly performance reading of +51.39%, the largest among the four selected pairs. The CMC rolling seven-day return is +50.36%, and the Coinbase September 13 to September 19 window returned +51.30% across a range of $2.2653 to $3.9148. SMA20 at 2.5245 and SMA50 at 2.0563 are both considerably below the Saturday close, following the same above-both-averages pattern as UNI.-p

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NEAR/USD 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

That lead still does not explain whether the advance reflects something specific to the network's position or a broader rotation into a particular asset class. NEAR's completed TradingView week finished 42.27 percentage points above the cleaned market median. It leads the selected set, which was chosen to illustrate a varied environment rather than a uniformly strong category Participated Without Leading

The completed TradingView candle put BTC/USD at $81,224.06 at Saturday's close, with a weekly performance field of +5.13%. The CMC rolling seven-day figure is +5.18%. The Coinbase September 13 to September 19 window returned +5.14% across a range of $74,887.50 to $81,925.-p

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BTC/USD 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades near $80,450, reflecting the widespread weakness starting to show across the charts in the early hours of Sunday. SMA20 sits at $78,412 and SMA50 at $73,192, both below the Saturday close by meaningful margins, placing Bitcoin above both moving averages while trailing the cleaned market median by nearly four percentage points.

When the market's largest asset by share trails the average established name's performance, the advance carries a different internal structure than a Bitcoin-led rally. What that implies for persistence or follow-through remains open Lagged the Broader Advance

XRP's week shows that an 85/15 breadth reading in the top 100 encompasses a range of individual outcomes. XRP/USD finished Saturday at $1.4097 on TradingView with a completed weekly performance field of +3.18%.-p

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XRP/USD 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

The CMC rolling seven-day return is +3.03%. The Coinbase September 13 to September 19 window returned +3.20% across a range of $1.2460 to $1.4914. SMA20 sits at 1.3740 and SMA50 at 1.2612, both below the Saturday close, technically constructive but with considerably less separation from the SMA20 than either UNI or NEAR.

The result leaves XRP positive, above its moving averages, and nearly six percentage points behind the cleaned median. That spread keeps XRP in the positive-lag role within this selected set. The gap exceeds 48 percentage points to the week's outliers Data Leaves Questions Open

The breadth count and return distribution tell slightly different stories. An 85/15 top-100 split reads as a broadly healthy environment, and the cleaned median of +9.12% is a solid weekly figure. Yet the cap-weighted result trails the median by more than three percentage points, the two leaders remain far ahead of the field, and the market's largest asset runs at roughly half the median.

The liquidity picture adds uncertainty without resolving it. Stablecoin supply declined slightly over the window, and ETF-flows were flat. The advance occurred against a backdrop where the most commonly cited fresh-capital indicators were either slightly negative or too stale to use. Capital may have entered through other channels; the available data cannot confirm a supply-side explanation.

An 85/15 breadth reading and a +9.12% cleaned median can coexist with a market where the two largest gains account for a disproportionate share of observer attention. If UNI and NEAR retrace sharply, the breadth count could remain wide while the headline feel of the market shifts. That asymmetry is worth carrying into the sessions ahead Could Confirm Broader Altcoin Momentum

Durability depends on gains spreading beyond the current leaders. UNI and NEAR can plateau while breadth stays wide if other established assets keep advancing. If those followers weaken, the 85/15 count could compress quickly. The useful test is whether breadth holds if the two outliers give back part of their gains.

Bitcoin dominance near 58.9% could mean it absorbed buying interest alongside the broader field. The figure could also move more sharply once the following sessions develop.

The Thursday reading of 51 positive against 49 negative shows how much participation widened before the close. The Saturday reading does not settle what follows Ahead

The breadth count changed sharply, market capitalization closed with a positive 24-hour reading, and a handful of assets finished far ahead of the pack.

The coming sessions will test whether 85/15 breadth can hold, whether the cleaned median converges toward UNI and NEAR, and whether Bitcoin and XRP close any of the performance gap. The Saturday close leaves each thread open.

We hope you enjoyed reading our analysis of what's going on in crypto. If you'd like to trade with one of the best crypto CFD brokers, check out our list.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView