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Trump Leaves Camp David As Riyadh Attack Escalates Arabian Post


2026-09-20 02:11:54
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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

President Donald Trump returned unexpectedly to the White House on Saturday after cutting short a weekend at Camp David, as a Houthi missile attack on Riyadh pushed the renewed Saudi-Yemen conflict into the kingdom's capital.

The White House gave no explanation for Trump's early return, which came a day before he had been scheduled to leave the presidential retreat in Maryland. The timing nevertheless coincided with a sharp escalation in the Middle East, where Washington is already engaged in a wider confrontation with Iran and is weighing how far to support Saudi Arabia against the Iran-aligned Houthis.

Saudi-led coalition forces said air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis towards Riyadh early on Saturday. Major-General Turki al-Maliki, spokesman for the coalition, said Houthi forces also attempted to target civilians and civilian infrastructure in Bisha, Taif, Farasan and Yanbu, adding that the attacks were thwarted.

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The Arabian Post

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