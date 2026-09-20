Trump Leaves Camp David As Riyadh Attack Escalates Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiPresident Donald Trump returned unexpectedly to the White House on Saturday after cutting short a weekend at Camp David, as a Houthi missile attack on Riyadh pushed the renewed Saudi-Yemen conflict into the kingdom's capital.
The White House gave no explanation for Trump's early return, which came a day before he had been scheduled to leave the presidential retreat in Maryland. The timing nevertheless coincided with a sharp escalation in the Middle East, where Washington is already engaged in a wider confrontation with Iran and is weighing how far to support Saudi Arabia against the Iran-aligned Houthis.
Saudi-led coalition forces said air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis towards Riyadh early on Saturday. Major-General Turki al-Maliki, spokesman for the coalition, said Houthi forces also attempted to target civilians and civilian infrastructure in Bisha, Taif, Farasan and Yanbu, adding that the attacks were thwarted.
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