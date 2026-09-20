Swiss To Vote On Referendum Against New Nuclear Power Plants
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Plus de 125'000 signatures récoltées contre le retour du nucléaire
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Read more: Plus de 125'000 signatures récoltées contre le retour du nucle
“The success of this petition shows that the public rejects a return to nuclear power, a costly and dangerous technology that increases our dependence on uranium imports, particularly from Russia,” wrote the“No to New Nuclear Power Stations” coalition in a press release.
During the summer session, parliament had approved the government's indirect counter-proposal to the“Stop the Blackout” (Electricity for All at All Times) popular initiative. The proposal aims to lift the ban on building new nuclear power stations in Switzerland.More More Emissions reduction Nuclear power in Switzerland: 'The most sensible policy is to keep the existing plants running'
This content was published on Jul 6, 2026 The Swiss government and parliament want the ban on new plants in Switzerland to be lifted. The final say will rest with the people but what is the current status of the industry?Read more: Nuclear power in Switzerland: 'The most sensible policy is to keep the existing plants run
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