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Large Protests In Geneva And Lausanne Against Inaction On Climate Change

Large Protests In Geneva And Lausanne Against Inaction On Climate Change


2026-09-20 02:11:16
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Following a sweltering summer, thousands of people took to the streets in Geneva and Lausanne on Saturday afternoon to protest against the lack of action on global warming. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Large protests in Geneva and Lausanne against inaction on climate change This content was published on September 20, 2026 - 11:16 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Manifestations à Genève et Lausanne contre l'inaction climatique Original Read more: Manifestations à Genève et Lausanne contre l'inaction clima

“There's no Planet B”,“The train is the transport of the future” and“We're done for” were among the slogans on the placards. The more than 100 organisations and political parties behind the event wanted the summer of 2026 to serve as a wake-up call. They called for measures to adapt to climate change, as well as to reduce CO2 emissions.

More More Climate adaptation Switzerland's record-breaking summer by numbers

This content was published on Sep 14, 2026 This year's summer was the hottest and driest in Switzerland since measurements began in 1864. Only one national record remained unbroken.

Read more: Switzerland's record-breaking summer by nu

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