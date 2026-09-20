Large Protests In Geneva And Lausanne Against Inaction On Climate Change
-
Français
fr
Manifestations à Genève et Lausanne contre l'inaction climatique
Original
Read more: Manifestations à Genève et Lausanne contre l'inaction clima
“There's no Planet B”,“The train is the transport of the future” and“We're done for” were among the slogans on the placards. The more than 100 organisations and political parties behind the event wanted the summer of 2026 to serve as a wake-up call. They called for measures to adapt to climate change, as well as to reduce CO2 emissions.More More Climate adaptation Switzerland's record-breaking summer by numbers
This content was published on Sep 14, 2026 This year's summer was the hottest and driest in Switzerland since measurements began in 1864. Only one national record remained unbroken.Read more: Switzerland's record-breaking summer by nu
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment