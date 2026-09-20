Français fr Manifestations à Genève et Lausanne contre l'inaction climatique Original Read more: Manifestations à Genève et Lausanne contre l'inaction clima

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Following a sweltering summer, thousands of people took to the streets in Geneva and Lausanne on Saturday afternoon to protest against the lack of action on global warming. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Large protests in Geneva and Lausanne against inaction on climate change This content was published on September 20, 2026 - 11:16 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

“There's no Planet B”,“The train is the transport of the future” and“We're done for” were among the slogans on the placards. The more than 100 organisations and political parties behind the event wanted the summer of 2026 to serve as a wake-up call. They called for measures to adapt to climate change, as well as to reduce CO2 emissions.

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This content was published on Sep 14, 2026 This year's summer was the hottest and driest in Switzerland since measurements began in 1864. Only one national record remained unbroken.

Read more: Switzerland's record-breaking summer by nu