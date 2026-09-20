Zurich Anti-Abortion March Disrupted By Protesters

Français fr Importante présence policière à la“marche pour la vie” à Zurich Original Read more: Importante présence policière à la“marche pour la vie” à Z

MENAFN - Swissinfo) More than a thousand anti-abortion protesters took part in the 'March for Life' in Zurich-Oerlikon on Saturday. Masked individuals on bicycles disrupted the procession. There was a heavy police presence at the scene. This content was published on September 20, 2026 - 11:59 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The demonstrators gathered in Zurich-Oerlikon's market square, which was cordoned off with barriers, under the slogan“Together for Life!”. Swiss People's Party parliamentarian Nicolas Kolly was among those who addressed the crowd.

This authorised gathering was accompanied by a significant police presence, due to counter-demonstrations announced by far left-wing groups, according to the Keystone-SDA new agency. Two water cannons were deployed. The police carried out checks on several people near the demonstration site.

Around 200 masked counter-demonstrators on bicycles disrupted the start of the march. They blocked the road, overturned rubbish bins onto the carriageway and set off firecrackers. The police repeatedly asked them to leave before resorting to the water cannons. However, the counter-demonstrators reappeared at several points along the route.

Clashes at the protest site

This religious march has been held since 2010 on the Saturday before Federal Day. Since 2021, participants from conservative Christian circles have been organising the event in Oerlikon. Unauthorised counter-demonstrations have also taken place there on several occasions in the past.

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