Hot Summer Led To Record Numbers At Swiss Outdoor Swimming Pools

Deutsch de Hitzesommer sorgte für Rekorde in den Schweizer Freibädern Original Read more: Hitzesommer sorgte für Rekorde in den Schweizer Freiba

MENAFN - Swissinfo) In many parts of Switzerland, outdoor swimming pools recorded more visitors than ever before during the hot summer of 2026. At the same time, the demands on staff increased, as revealed by a survey carried out by the Keystone-SDA news agency. This content was published on September 20, 2026 - 12:43 1 minute Keystone-SDA

For example, the swimming pools in Zurich, with three million admissions, and Bern, with just under two million, reported new visitor records. The above-average heat in June is likely to have contributed to these successful figures. According to reports from Zurich, the days with the highest visitor numbers were recorded in June.

Many towns reported that the large numbers of visitors had placed greater demands on staff than in recent years. For example, greater effort had to be made to guarantee water quality. Furthermore, the infrastructure had also come under considerable strain.

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This content was published on Sep 14, 2026 This year's summer was the hottest and driest in Switzerland since measurements began in 1864. Only one national record remained unbroken.

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