Switzerland Plans To End Development Aid For Certain Countries From 2029
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La Suisse va réduire le nombre de pays aidés dès 2029
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Read more: La Suisse va réduire le nombre de pays aidés dès
The SonntagsZeitung has revealed that Nepal, Armenia, Georgia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Tunisia are reportedly among the countries affected by this withdrawal. The newspaper also mentions a reduction in the number of multilateral organisations supported by the SDC, from 24 to 18.More More Global elections As Switzerland shakes up its foreign aid, will it stay committed to democracy?
This content was published on Jul 13, 2026 With the government planning to boost short-term humanitarian aid at the expense of longer-term projects, this could be bad news for democracy promotion.Read more: As Switzerland shakes up its foreign aid, will it stay committed to democ
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