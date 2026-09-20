Switzerland Plans To End Development Aid For Certain Countries From 2029

Français fr La Suisse va réduire le nombre de pays aidés dès 2029 Original Read more: La Suisse va réduire le nombre de pays aidés dès

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland plans to focus its development aid on 21 priority countries from 2029, down from the current 34. The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) intends to withdraw from several middle-income countries, the foreign ministry confirmed on Sunday. This content was published on September 20, 2026 - 13:23 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The SonntagsZeitung has revealed that Nepal, Armenia, Georgia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Tunisia are reportedly among the countries affected by this withdrawal. The newspaper also mentions a reduction in the number of multilateral organisations supported by the SDC, from 24 to 18.

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This content was published on Jul 13, 2026 With the government planning to boost short-term humanitarian aid at the expense of longer-term projects, this could be bad news for democracy promotion.

Read more: As Switzerland shakes up its foreign aid, will it stay committed to democ