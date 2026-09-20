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Switzerland Plans To End Development Aid For Certain Countries From 2029

Switzerland Plans To End Development Aid For Certain Countries From 2029


2026-09-20 02:11:15
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland plans to focus its development aid on 21 priority countries from 2029, down from the current 34. The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) intends to withdraw from several middle-income countries, the foreign ministry confirmed on Sunday. This content was published on September 20, 2026 - 13:23 1 minute Keystone-SDA
    Français fr La Suisse va réduire le nombre de pays aidés dès 2029 Original Read more: La Suisse va réduire le nombre de pays aidés dès

The SonntagsZeitung has revealed that Nepal, Armenia, Georgia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Tunisia are reportedly among the countries affected by this withdrawal. The newspaper also mentions a reduction in the number of multilateral organisations supported by the SDC, from 24 to 18.

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