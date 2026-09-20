German State Elections: Two States, Two Extremes

Two regional elections, two winners from opposite ends of the political spectrum, and one federal government in Berlin that looks weaker tonight than it did this morning. In Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the AfD has become the largest party for the first time. In Berlin, the Left Party has won a city-state election for the first time ever. The Chancellor felt compelled to speak within minutes of the exit polls, which tells you most of what you need to know.

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern: a narrow win with a long shadow

In Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the AfD is narrowly ahead of the SPD, with around 37% against 35%. Manuela Schwesig's SPD had closed the gap in recent weeks, but not quite enough. At 7:30pm CET, the CDU stood at 5.3% and still risks missing the threshold altogether, which would be a political disaster for the party. The Left Party came in at 7.5%, just ahead of the Greens at 5.5%. And in case you were wondering: the FDP remains stuck in political no-man's-land at around 1%, out of yet another state parliament.

Berlin: housing wins elections

In Berlin, the Left Party won for the first time ever with some 25%, doubling its 2023 result. The governing CDU came second at 20%, the Greens at 15% and the SPD at 12%. The AfD took around 14%. Together, the three left-wing parties are on course for a majority, opening the door to Berlin's first Governing Mayor from the Left Party. During the campaign, however, the SPD and Greens kept a clear distance, stressing their unwillingness to go along with the Left's core proposal to "socialise" the large housing corporations. On a personal note: as someone born in West Berlin, I do remember that the Left Party stands in the long line of succession from the SED, East Germany's ruling party.

The AfD's rise continues

The AfD is now the largest party in three states: Thuringia, Saxony-Anhalt and now Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. In the two remaining eastern states, it finished a strong second at the last elections. But there is more to the AfD than protest votes in the East. Since the federal election in February last year, it has risen to become the largest party in Germany in national polls, consistently close to 30%.

The coalition maths

In both states, forming a stable government will be a challenge. In Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, it currently looks as if the SPD will try to lead the next government, but it would need two partners. The AfD will also try to build one. In Berlin, the Left Party could, in theory, lead a coalition with the SPD and Greens, if it can live without the expropriation of large landlords that neither partner has been willing to support.

Implications for the federal government

This is the regional story. The federal one matters more. Tonight's results clearly echo the low popularity of the entire federal government, and of Chancellor Friedrich Merz in particular. How combustible the situation has become was illustrated by Merz himself, who gave a short speech once the ballots closed and the first exit polls were out. That is unprecedented: comments from national government figures on state election results normally come later in the evening, if at all. Merz stressed the need to implement the announced reforms. Read the appearance for what it was, an attempt to choke off the speculation about his possible resignation that has been building in recent weeks.

These elections were not a referendum on structural reform. In Berlin especially, the result was probably driven above all by the lack of affordable housing, with distinct echoes of last year's New York mayoral race. But they do reflect the standing of the federal government, and they will bring new tensions. The CDU faces a more intense internal debate about how to handle the AfD, while on substance it will push ahead with reforms, knowing that it will only regain popularity if the economy finds momentum. The SPD, meanwhile, may be tempted to reopen the reform package - particularly on pensions - hoping to win votes back by shifting left.

All in all, another reminder of an increasingly fragmented political landscape: a win for a right-wing populist party in one state, a win for a left-wing populist party in the other. Years of economic stagnation helped produce that fragmentation. Now the fragmentation will make the stagnation harder to escape.