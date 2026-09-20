German Nationals Arrested For Posting Art Near Mona Lisa

MENAFN - USA Art News) Two German nationals were arrested onafter they attached two paintings to the walls of theat thein Paris, where Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa is displayed. The arrests followed a report by, citing police sources.

Police stated the individuals used sticky tape to affix their artworks, each approximately 11.8 by 15.7 inches, to the walls. One painting depicted a suspect in a suit of armor, while the other showed both individuals with a woman. The Mona Lisa itself, a constant draw for visitors, sustained no damage during the incident. The individuals' names were not released, a common practice in France, but they were identified as German nationals.

The Louvre's security team initially detained the pair, who were subsequently arrested for damaging museum property. They reportedly told police their actions were“for fun,” according to AFP. ARTnews did not receive an immediate response to its request for comment from the Louvre.

Museums across France and Europe have maintained heightened security for the past year due to a series of valuable object thefts, rather than incidents of visitors adding items. Nearly a year ago, the Louvre experienced a significant heist in which $102 million worth of crown jewels were stolen in broad daylight from the Galerie d'Apollon, located near the Mona Lisa. This incident was followed by other thefts at various museums.

A leaked government audit shortly after the Louvre heist described the museum's security system as“outdated and inadequate” and noted“repeated postponements of the scheduled modernization of security systems.” In response, Laurence des Cars, the first woman to hold the position of president-director of the Louvre, resigned in February and was succeeded the next day by Christophe Leribault. Over the summer, Leribault informed the French Senate that the Louvre was“at the end of its ropes” due to“urgent building issues piling up” and a“massive investment challenge.” He also stated that the museum is directly addressing“the necessary emergencies,” including security, with a new perimeter video surveillance system scheduled for installation in January.

The Louvre is set to undergo a major renovation project, expected to exceed €1 billion ($1.2 billion) in cost. The renovation aims to alleviate overcrowding and includes the construction of a new 33,000-square-foot exhibition space for the Mona Lisa, which will feature its own entrance. Plans for the project were briefly halted earlier this year before resuming, with the Louvre announcing the architecture team for the“New Louvre Renaissance” renovation in May.

Source: ARTnews