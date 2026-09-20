EU Plans Social Media Restrictions For Under-15S

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The European Union has announced plans to restrict social media access for children under 15, aiming to improve their wellbeing and strengthen online safety, media reports said.

Under the proposed rules, children under 13 would be banned from accessing social media platforms, while those aged 13 to 15 would be limited to one hour of daily access through“mini accounts” linked to a parent or guardian's account, the BBC reported.

The restrictions would cover major platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube, as well as other video-sharing services, online games and AI chatbots.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the proposed legislation, known as the EU Kids Act, would put parents“back in the driving seat” and provide them with tools to help children use the internet more safely.

Under the proposal, only people aged 15 and above would be allowed to create their own social media accounts. Platforms would also be required to demonstrate that their services are safe by design and avoid features considered toxic or addictive.

Companies that fail to comply could face fines of up to 6 percent of their global annual turnover. Platforms would also be required to submit detailed child-safety plans for users under 18.

The proposed EU-wide rules would replace conflicting national measures and would be legally binding on member states if approved. The legislation must still be agreed upon by EU member states and approved by the European Parliament.

The plans could face opposition, including over privacy and age-verification concerns. The European Commission said age verification would use the EU's existing system and that users' personal data would not be collected or shared.

Some EU countries, including France and Spain, have already pursued restrictions on social media use by children. In France, a proposed ban on social media for under-15s was blocked by the country's top court over concerns about freedom of expression, prompting the government to revise its plans.

The Commission said the proposal was informed by research on online child safety and EU survey data showing that 92 percent of respondents considered stronger protection for children online a policy priority.

The EU also examined Australia's under-16 social media restrictions while developing the proposal. Australia's rules have faced enforcement challenges, with authorities acknowledging that many under-16s continue to use social media platforms.

A similar under-16 social media restriction is also scheduled to take effect in the United Kingdom next spring.

sa