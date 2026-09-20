Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Waziristan Court Official Abducted In Tank

Waziristan Court Official Abducted In Tank


2026-09-20 02:05:19
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Asfandyar Ahmad, judicial superintendent of the Upper South Waziristan district sessions court, has been abducted from his home in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistani police said.

According to Dawn, police said armed men entered Ahmad's home at around 2am on Saturday and abducted him.

Police said Ahmad had been living in Tank while serving at the sessions court in the deputy commissioner's compound in Upper South Waziristan.

Following the incident, police launched a search operation to locate Ahmad and identify those responsible for the abduction.

Police also set up checkpoints at various locations as part of efforts to trace the suspects.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the abduction.

sa

MENAFN20092026000174011037ID1111687793



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search