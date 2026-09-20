Waziristan Court Official Abducted In Tank

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Asfandyar Ahmad, judicial superintendent of the Upper South Waziristan district sessions court, has been abducted from his home in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistani police said.

According to Dawn, police said armed men entered Ahmad's home at around 2am on Saturday and abducted him.

Police said Ahmad had been living in Tank while serving at the sessions court in the deputy commissioner's compound in Upper South Waziristan.

Following the incident, police launched a search operation to locate Ahmad and identify those responsible for the abduction.

Police also set up checkpoints at various locations as part of efforts to trace the suspects.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the abduction.

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