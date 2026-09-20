Russian, Ukrainian Attacks Leave 6 Dead Around Kyiv, Moscow

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Six people have been killed in Russian and Ukrainian attacks, with four, including three children, killed in Russian strikes around Kyiv and two others killed in Ukrainian attacks around Moscow, officials said.

Reuters reported that four people, including three children, were killed in Russian drone attacks around Kyiv on Saturday night.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said a woman and her two three-year-old children were killed after a drone struck a residential house.

Timur Tkachenko, a Kyiv official, said a girl also died in hospital after being injured in a separate drone attack.

He said 31 sites were damaged in five districts during more than 24 hours of attacks. In Fastiv, southwest of Kyiv, 24 sites, including homes, industrial and service buildings, an agricultural company and vehicles, were damaged.

Meanwhile, Ukraine launched widespread drone attacks on Russia after midnight.

Reuters, citing Russian officials, reported that two people were killed in attacks on Moscow and surrounding areas. An oil refinery in Moscow was also targeted.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said several drones reached the premises of the oil refinery, while another drone struck a residential building.

According to the report, 400 people, including 70 children, were evacuated from a 21-storey building in the Ramenskoye area near Moscow. Several houses were also damaged.

The Associated Press reported that Ukrainian forces launched more than 1,000 drones towards Russia overnight, with hundreds reportedly heading towards Moscow.

The agency, citing Russia's Defence Ministry, said Russian forces had shot down about 1,100 Ukrainian drones over various parts of Russia, Crimea and the Black Sea.

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