New Plan Developments Targets Delivery Of 1,700 Units In 2026

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) New Plan Developments is targeting the delivery of 1,700 units during 2026, bringing the total number of units delivered by the company to around 3,100, as it increases construction activity across its project portfolio.

The company also plans to allocate approximately EGP 2.5bn to construction works during 2026 and is targeting sales of EGP 6bn by the end of the year.

Walid Khalil, Chairperson of New Plan Developments, said execution and delivery have become increasingly important factors in assessing developers, alongside sales and portfolio growth.

He said the company's 2026 delivery target includes around 2,500 units in the New Capital and 600 units in Port Said.

New Plan Developments has nine projects across the New Capital, New Cairo, Port Said, and the North Coast, covering residential, commercial, administrative, and hospitality developments, according to Khalil.

The company has delivered Serrano and the first phases of Eleven, Atika, and Talla, while Eclat Residence in Port Said has also been delivered and is operational. Construction is ongoing at Amara and Sadaf, while work continues on other phases across its portfolio.

Khalil noted that the company's construction spending for 2026 is expected to reach EGP 2.5bn, with funds directed towards ongoing projects and subsequent development phases.

He added that the company is targeting EGP 6bn in sales during 2026, with the target supported by its existing project portfolio and new phases.

According to the company, Serrano, Eleven, Atika, and Eclat have recorded sales rates of 99%, while Talla has reached 70%, Granvia 80%, Amara 60%, and Lamborghini 50%. Sadaf, which was launched this year, has recorded sales of around 25%.

Khalil pointed out that the company is evaluating potential expansion opportunities in Sheikh Zayed and the Red Sea region, while maintaining a focus on balancing portfolio growth with construction and financing capacity.

He concluded that the company's upcoming strategy would focus on selective expansion across locations and product segments, while continuing construction and delivery across its existing projects.