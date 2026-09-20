Space Shapers Launches Rawaj Mixed-Use Project In 6Th Of October City

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Space Shapers Developments has launched Rawaj Business Complex in 6th of October City, west Cairo, a mixed-use project located on the Central Axis that will include commercial, administrative, and medical units, as well as a rooftop area for food, entertainment, and services.

Hesham Kamal, CEO and Board Member of Space Shapers Developments, said Rawaj represents the company's first real estate development, building on the experience of its parent company, Al Agouz Group, which has operated in the market since 2005.

He said the project was planned as a mixed-use development combining commercial, administrative, and medical activities within a single development.

Rawaj is being developed on a land area of 4,062 sqm, with a total built-up area exceeding 10,294 sqm. The project comprises 184 units, including 72 commercial, 56 administrative, and 56 medical units.

The ground and first floors will be allocated to commercial activities, while the medical and administrative sections will be separated from the second floor through dedicated entrances and elevators.

The project also includes a rooftop floor featuring Café & Lounge Sky, with indoor and outdoor areas, in addition to a central space known as The Heart, which will include landscaped areas and circulation spaces.

Kamal said the company selected 6th of October City due to the growth of commercial, service, and medical activities in the area. The project is located near several educational and healthcare facilities and major roads, including the 26th of July Corridor and Dahshour Link.

Space Shapers is working with several companies on the project's development and operations. Meanwhile, Regus will manage and operate one of the floors, while Vodafone Business will provide technology and connectivity services for tenants.

Vezeeta will serve as the healthcare partner and manage and operate the medical and wellness centres. Land Squared is providing commercial consultancy, including tenant-mix planning, while Form Fusion is serving as the engineering and architectural consultant.

Space Shapers is also partnering with AXA Egypt on insurance solutions for customers. The programme includes payment protection in cases of eligible hospitalisation due to accident or illness, as well as personal accident coverage for accidental death and disability.

Rawaj will include two underground parking levels with capacity for up to 151 cars, in addition to other parking spaces and facilities for people with disabilities.

Commercial units range from around 18 sqm to more than 117 sqm, with outdoor terraces of up to 75 sqm. Administrative and medical units range from approximately 43 sqm to 138 sqm.

The company said construction will proceed according to the project's approved timeline, while payment plans will extend over several years.