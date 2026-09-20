Aspetar Contributes To AFC Guidelines On Dental Health In Football

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Aspetar, Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, has contributed to the development of the Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) newly approved AFC Sports Dentistry Guideline for Dental Health and On-field Management of Dental Emergencies, aimed at strengthening the protection of footballers' health and wellbeing across Asia.

Approved by the AFC Medical Committee, the guidelines provide a practical, evidence-based framework for promoting oral health, preventing and managing orofacial injuries, and improving the on-field response to dental trauma in football. They are intended to serve as a reference for AFC Member Associations and healthcare professionals working with players across the continent.

The initiative was led by Dr. Mohammed Alsaey, Director of Sports Dentistry at Aspetar and Chair of the AFC Sports Dentistry Advisory Group, in collaboration with leading sports dentistry specialists from across Asia.

Dato' Dr. Gurcharan Singh, Chairperson of the AFC Medical Committee, said the guidelines marked an important step in advancing athlete healthcare in Asian football. He noted that they provide AFC Member Associations with a practical framework to enhance player welfare, prevent orofacial injuries and promote long-term oral health. He also commended the AFC Sports Dentistry Advisory Group for its contribution to the initiative, which he said would benefit football communities across Asia.

The guidelines reflect growing recognition of the link between oral health and overall athlete wellbeing. By incorporating dental prevention, screening, emergency preparedness and clinical best practices into football medicine systems, they aim to help teams provide more consistent and timely care for players.

Dr. Alsaey said good oral health was fundamental to athletes' wellbeing, performance and long-term health, describing the approval of the guidelines as an important milestone for sports dentistry and Asian football. He said the collaborative initiative brought together experts from across the continent to establish clear, evidence-based recommendations for dental care in football.

He added that strengthening prevention, education and clinical best practices would help protect players, enhance their wellbeing and raise the standard of care available to footballers at all levels.

Aspetar's contribution reflects its longstanding commitment to advancing specialized sports medicine and translating clinical expertise into practical standards for athletes and sports organizations.