US Rate Rises Add Pressure On Gulf Businesses

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve announced a quarter-point increase in interest rates on September 16, responding to inflationary pressure. The new rate is 3.75-4.00%.

To a large extent, the rise was forced. It is more than five years since the US inflation rate was below the Fed's 2% target. Annual PCE inflation, its preferred measure, was 3.7% in July. In addition to cost-of-living pressures, bond yields had been rising in part owing to concerns over inflation eroding the value of returns from bond holdings.

The explicit desire of President Donald Trump is to have lower rates, something undermined by his own decisions this year, given that the conflict against Iran that he instigated has led to higher prices, especially fuel prices. Inflation is sticky.

The interest rate rise was backed by all 12 members of the committee. The new Chairman of the Federal Reserve Kevin Warsh, who was nominated by President Trump and began his term in May, has reinforced his commitment to tackling inflation by approving a rate rise, and keeping his promise to make decisions based on economic data.

Since August, he has struck a hawkish note on inflation. This follows a press conference in July, where his comments were interpreted as being more dovish. One consequence was that the yields on long-term Treasuries rose, owing to the perceived impact on inflation.

In mid-August Scott Bessent, the Treasury Secretary, announced plans to expand bond buy-backs, and on September 9 announced a buyback operation of up to $6bn. The policy is intended to reduce long-term yields and improve bond-market liquidity, but has not been well received in Wall Street as it is seen as an acceptance of continuing high debt and deficits, treating the symptom not the cause. US Government debt reached $40tn in August. Bessent has also intervened to support the Japanese yen, with a view to preventing the Japanese central bank selling US Treasuries to shore up its currency.

By contrast Warsh has pursued conventional policy-making. In his speech in late August at the annual Federal Reserve's Economic Symposium in Jackson Hole Wyoming, he said:“We must be confident that underlying inflation is moving to our objective, clearly and at sufficient speed. Otherwise, we have work to do.” He cited data showing that investment and consumption are strong and employment levels are high.“Main Street and Wall Street have been remarkably resilient,” he noted.

Warsh has a preference to reduce communication and avoid 'forward guidance'. This is sensible but maintaining it requires careful judgement. Arguably his statement of policy intention and the phrase 'we have work to do', is a form of forward guidance. But it is reasonable to be guided by data, remain nimble, and avoid treating dot plots as commitments about future interest rates.

Warsh dislikes the Fed having a large balance sheet, and excessive public spending. The link between money supply and inflation is complex, and debatable, but there was a surge in inflation that followed the policies of ultra-low interest rates and quantitative easing during the Covid-19 pandemic. It was not a conventional recession, and demand rebounded strongly as lockdown measures were eased.

He reiterated a conventional Federal Reserve set of commitments: targeting 2% inflation, attention to accurate economic data, and using short term interest rates. There is some discussion as to whether this policy mix is as effective as in previous eras. The US economy may have become less sensitive to changes in the base rate given the prevalence of long-term fixed-rate mortgages. Also, while higher official interest rates can help contain long-term bond yields by signalling a commitment to lower inflation, they add to short-term financing costs of public sector debt. There is no indication that either political party in the US is committed to curbing the huge deficits and debt.

For the economies of the Gulf, the interest rate rise is problematic. With export disruptions continuing owing to the US-Iran conflict, reductions in tourism, and capital projects put on hold owing to budget constraints, economic growth is hampered. Where domestic inflationary pressures are limited, an interest rate rise may not be needed, but central banks have limited scope to diverge from US rates owing to the currencies of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE being pegged to the US dollar. Higher financing costs combined with lower business cash flow could compound the economic slowdown in the region.

Policy-makers around the world, including the Gulf, will have to adapt to the current policy regime in the US as it is likely to be in place for some time to come. Other central banks, in Japan and the euro area, have also announced interest rate rises.

The Federal Reserve is in the driving seat on US monetary policy, and the President is not. There may be a further quarter-point increase in the coming months, with further increases possible in 2027 if inflation remains persistent.

The author is a Qatari banker, with many years of experience in the banking sector in senior positions Reserve interest rates inflation rate Donald Trump