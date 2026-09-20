HE Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al-Thani Visits The Athletes' Village At Aichi-Nagoya 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, President of the Olympic Council of Asia, visited the Athletes' Village of the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, accompanied by International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry.

During the visit, they toured the facilities and reviewed the services provided to athletes and participating delegations, as well as the operational and logistical arrangements in place to ensure a fully integrated environment that supports athletes throughout their participation in Asia's largest sporting event.

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They also met with several athletes participating in the Games and spoke with them about their experience at Aichi-Nagoya 2026. They wished the athletes every success in their competitions and commended the sportsmanship and Olympic values they embody in bringing Asia together visit formed part of ongoing efforts to oversee the various organisational aspects of the Games and gain first-hand insight into the athletes' experience, recognising that athletes remain at the heart of the Olympic Movement and are central to the success of the Games.

20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Olympic Council of Asia Kirsty Coventry