Qatar Opens Medal Account At Aichi-Nagoya 2026 As Abdulrahman Moustafa Claims Kumite Silver
Moustafa finished second after losing 8-0 to Kuwait's Abdullah Shaaban in the final.
The Qatari fighter produced a strong campaign on his way to the final, opening with a 4-1 victory over Uzbekistan's Makhruddin Torakhonov in the round of 16. He then defeated Vietnam's Chu Van Duc 10-4 in the quarterfinals before overcoming Malaysia's Harry Sankar Surya Sankar 7-1 in the semifinals.
Moustafa controlled the semifinal from the outset, securing a convincing victory to book his place in the final against Shaaban.
The silver adds to Moustafa's recent continental success. He won gold in the men's Under-21 -60kg kumite event at the 24th Asian Karate Championships for Cadets, Juniors and Under-21 athletes in Amman, Jordan, earlier this month.
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