Qatar Opens Medal Account At Aichi-Nagoya 2026 As Abdulrahman Moustafa Claims Kumite Silver

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar opened its medal account at the 20th Asian Games, Aichi-Nagoya 2026, on Sunday as Abdulrahman Moustafa claimed the silver medal in the men's 60kg kumite event.

Moustafa finished second after losing 8-0 to Kuwait's Abdullah Shaaban in the final.

The Qatari fighter produced a strong campaign on his way to the final, opening with a 4-1 victory over Uzbekistan's Makhruddin Torakhonov in the round of 16. He then defeated Vietnam's Chu Van Duc 10-4 in the quarterfinals before overcoming Malaysia's Harry Sankar Surya Sankar 7-1 in the semifinals.

Moustafa controlled the semifinal from the outset, securing a convincing victory to book his place in the final against Shaaban.

The silver adds to Moustafa's recent continental success. He won gold in the men's Under-21 -60kg kumite event at the 24th Asian Karate Championships for Cadets, Juniors and Under-21 athletes in Amman, Jordan, earlier this month.